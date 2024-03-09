Tom Brady and Gisele's daughter Vivian is growing up so fast in new family photos

Tom Brady gave a special shout-out to the important women in his life on International Women's Day on Friday.

The retired NFL star, 46, took to his Instagram Story to share some sweet family photos, two of which included his 11-year-old daughter Vivian – and she's growing up so fast.

In one image, Vivian is posing with her grandmother, Galynn Patricia Brady, and she looks the image of her mother, Gisele Bundchen.

Captioning the sweet photo, Tom penned: "To the most powerful, kind, and caring women in the world."

Another photo is a close-up of Tom and Vivian with near-identical smiles, beaming for the camera, which Tom captioned with a red heart emoji.

He also shared a rare snapshot of himself with his three sisters, Maureen, Julie, and Nancy, and wrote: "Happy International Women’s Day".

© Instagram Tom and Vivian have near-identical smiles

Alongside Vivian, Tom shares son Benjamin, 14, with his ex-wife Gisele, and is also a father to 16-year-old son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Since he retired from the NFL in 2023, Tom has been enjoying spending more time with his three kids as they adjust to life living between their parents and getting to spend more time with their previously very busy dad.

© Instagram Tom gave a shout-out to his daughter and mother

In an interview with People in June 2023, Tom shared an insight into his children's passions – and it appears they won't be following in his footsteps.

"Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he said.

Tom added that the three enjoy "a lot of piano and a lot of singing", and that his son Benjamin's skills and ear for music are already quite developed.

© Instagram Tom shared a rare photo with his three sisters

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," he said, adding: "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

Tom continued: "I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know.

© Instagram Tom with his son and daughter on vacation

"You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to."

Tom and Gisele split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and 16 years together.

© Instagram Benjamin with older brother Jack

Once their divorce was finalized, Tom issued a statement, which read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

© Getty Images Tom and Gisele divorced after 13 years of marriage

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

