Tom Brady enjoys double celebration in family ahead of the holidays

As if the holiday season isn't busy enough, Tom Brady has a double whammy with two additional special dates to take into consideration. His daughter Vivian celebrates her 12th birthday on December 5, while his son Benjamin will be 15 years old on December 8.

The star has particularly opened up about fatherhood this year, especially amid his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's joyous news that she will welcome another child, this time her first with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

But as his daughter celebrated her special day, Tom took to Instagram to spotlight his love for her with a number of photos showing off their father daughter bond. Vivian smiled brightly in a photo of her looking away from the camera while the family were out at sea. Other photos saw Tom and his daughter hugging in front of the Eiffel Tower while in town for the Paris Olympics, and diving from rocks into the sea.

He also shared a photo of her in an oversized white hoodie with an adorable puppy in the pocket, and another of when she was just a baby.

The former New England Patriots champion captioned the photo carousel: "Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl. Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments in my life."

He added: "Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your dad smile.

"Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!!"

It's no secret that Tom is absolutely besotted with his daughter, as he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: "That little girl owns my day - owns my life. I cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."

The retired football star grew up with sisters of his own, and so when Gisele gave birth to a daughter in 2012, he was over the moon.

"I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can't. She's a beautiful little girl," he revealed.

© @tombrady Instagram Tom's son Benjamin eventually got into football

He will celebrate Benjamin's birthday later this week, and the teenager is taking after his father as a football aficionado, although he has filled the role of tight end, like his father's good friend Rob Gronkowski.