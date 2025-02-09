EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle reveals pregnancy cravings during trip to Canada with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had every reason to celebrate on Saturday as they marked a seamless opening of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Marking the occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a low-key dinner date with close friends Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana, along with three friends at Vij's, an Indian restaurant south of downtown Vancouver, where they visited in 2024, and where Prince William and Princess Kate have also dined.

"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef told HELLO!.

© Vikram Vij Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Vij's restaurant staff

Meghan's fondness for Indian food

Like the Princess of Wales, Meghan also developed a fondness for Indian cuisine during her pregnancies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Renowned chef Vikram shared how the Duchess embraced a diet rich in Indian flavors, believing it to be the perfect choice for that stage of her life.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex revealed her love for Indian food during her pregnancies

"Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!" Vikram added.

© Getty Meghan at her home in Montecito while pregnant with Lilibet

He also gifted the Duchess a Vij’s apron after her visit, “because she said that she enjoys cooking," the head chef told us.

Royal pregnancy cravings

Meghan isn't alone in her cravings for curry during her pregnancy. It's often said that spicy food can help induce labour as a due date approaches, and the Princess of Wales also had a taste for spice throughout her pregnancy with Prince George.

During this time, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable curry prepared by Indian couple Chan and Hash Shingadia, who owned the Spar shop in her hometown of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

"She likes my wife's cooking," Hash, then 53, shared at the time. "We cook for her mum and family." Chan, a vegetarian herself, hinted that the dishes he could for the Princess were meat-free, adding, "I only cook vegetarian curry."

Kate’s pregnancy cravings extended beyond traditional curries. According to Us Weekly, while expecting Princess Charlotte, she developed an appetite for pizza, even ordering three to her suite at New York’s Carlyle Hotel, with toppings including spicy sausage and prosciutto.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate struggled with nausea during her pregnancies

However, her third pregnancy with Prince Louis was marked by intense morning sickness.To soothe her nausea, Kate turned to a simple yet effective remedy - thinly sliced pickles on brown toast.

She was also known to favour avocados, a vegetable rich in vitamin B6 and potassium, which can help to ease pregnancy-related discomforts.