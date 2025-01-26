Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Lilibet's ginger hair is so long on picnic with mum Meghan Markle
meghan markle prince archie princess lilibet montecito home© Instagram

Princess Lilibet's tumbling hair is so long on picnic with mum Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex's daughter has inherited her dad Prince Harry's fiery ginger hair

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
1 hour ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are choosing to raise their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, out of the spotlight. 

The revival of Meghan's Instagram account, however, has seen the mother-of-two sharing several never-before-seen images of her children - and Princess Lilibet's golden hair has got so long! 

In a heartbreaking post marking the passing of her beloved Beagle named Guy, the wife of Prince Harry shared a moving montage collating her favourite videos and photographs taken during her dog's life. 

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares unseen photograph of daughter Lilibet's hair in montage video

In one previously-unseen photograph, the Duchess is seen enjoying a picnic on a summer's day with her daughter and their three dogs; Guy, Pula and Mamma Mia. 

Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle are seated on a blanket surrounded by their three dogs© Instagram / @meghan
Princess Lilibet's hair fell past her shoulders in the photograph

As little Lilibet goes to run through the grass, her fiery auburn hair whips down past her shoulders in the wind - much longer in comparison to the last official photograph shared of her. The young royal was also seen wearing a beautiful broderie anglaise dress. 

In the whimsical snap, Meghan's hair looks beautiful, coiled in voluminous waves that fall to her lower back. 

Prince Harry reveals Princess Lilibet has inherited Meghan's hair 

Princess Lilibet smiling on her first birthday© Misan Harriman
Lilibet on her 1st birthday

In October 2023, Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon met Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards. Harry, 40, is a patron of the children's charity and has been attending the annual awards for years, while HELLO! is a long-time media partner.

"Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers," Sophie recalled from seeing Prince Harry at the Awards. 

Archie and Lili's ginger hair

Although Archie and Lilibet are seldom seen in public, they have made brief appearances in their parents' Netflix series and have been featured in previous Sussex family Christmas cards.

Their beautiful red hair has been prominently noticeable, with Archie's hair transitioning over time from a brighter red to a deeper auburn shade, while Lilibet's hair can appear almost blonde depending on the lighting.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his children's red hair that matches his own "ginger genes."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet blowing a birthday candle© Netflix
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's hair is the same as Prince Harry's

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he divulged: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

The vibrant red hair, a signature Spencer family trait, was naturally passed down to Harry from his mother, Princess Diana, and is shared by all three of her siblings - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer.

