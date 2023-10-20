Princess Eugenie reveals her relatable parenting challenge with August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie got candid about motherhood as she shared a rare update about her sons, August, two, and five-month-old Ernest.

Speaking on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast, which aired on Friday, Eugenie, 33, said: "My kids are so wonderful. Augie is a two and a half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don't know why. And Ernie smiles the whole time so they're really easy and wonderful boys."

Asked about whether she was experiencing sleepless nights with a toddler and a baby, Eugenie confessed: "If there was a tournament in the Olympics of sleeping, I think I would win it. I could sleep for Great Britain as a national sport and so I think my boys have gained that talent, and they are deep, deep sleepers. I hate to say this to all mums listening, but they are really good sleepers."

But Eugenie also revealed a very relatable parenting challenge.

"There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment," she said. "There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."

The Princess recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, posting previously unseen moments from their 2018 nuptials on her personal Instagram account.

As well as unseen moments from her big day, Eugenie also shared a new photograph of herself and Jack playing on a beach with their sons.

August, wearing a striped top and a pair of shorts, can be seen grinning at the camera, while Ernest, sporting a striped summer hat, is wrapped in a pink towel in his mother's arms.

Eugenie was also asked about inspiring women in her life, revealing that her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's "example is something I live by" when it comes to her charitable work.

The Princess also said of sister Princess Beatrice: "She's my big sissy, she's a legend. She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back but we love each other, best of friends."

And with her voice visibly wobbling, she described her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the best people in the world".

© Getty Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to her late grandmother, the Queen

Eugenie, who confirmed she is still on maternity leave from her director role at Hauser & Wirth, launched the second season of her podcast Floodlight with her Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, Julia de Boinville.

The pair interviewed Britain's former prime minister Theresa May, who spoke about her vital role in the passing of the Modern Slavery Act in 2015.

Schoolfriends Eugenie and Julia co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, and last year they launched their own podcast show.

