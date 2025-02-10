Bradley Cooper's 'miracle' outing with rarely-seen daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper took his seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and it's safe to say he was one proud dad as he and Lea donned matching Eagles jackets.

The award-winning actor and director looked thrilled not only to be a part of the action unfolding on the pitch but also that his daughter could witness it for herself.

Bradley and Lea's time at the game was a fun-filled excuse for a father-daughter day out, but it was also extra special because Bradley's team took home the trophy.

© AFP via Getty Images Bradley Cooper walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl

The Maestro star – who was born and bred in Abington Township, about 15 miles from Philadelphia, PA – has been a vocal supporter of the Eagles for a long time and even featured them in his film, Silver Linings Playbook.

He also told Howard Stern in a previous interview that, for him, the Eagles winning the Super Bowl would beat winning an Academy Award.

After Howard posed the ultimate choice, he said at the time: "Eagles Super Bowl victory [wins]. No, I'm not lying."

Bradley added: "It's been amazing to take my daughter [to games], she's now able to tell when we're on defense and offense."

While at the game on Sunday, Bradley spoke to FOX News Sports about how proud he was: "It's a miracle. I'm so blessed to be here and I love this team so much."

© NFL Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine walk into the Caesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Fans on social media picked up on how special the day was for the actor. "You all keep saying all Bradley Cooper wants is an Oscar but this is him. Tonight is for him," said one fan.

Another echoed this, writing on X: "Today was the day Bradley Cooper finally won an Oscar."

Inside Bradley's life as a dad to Lea De Seine

Bradley shares his daughter with his ex-partner, Irina Shayk. The former couple welcomed Lea de Seine back in 2017 but called time on their relationship two years later.

However, Irina and Bradley have been applauded for putting their differences aside and showing how to co-parent like professionals for the sake of their seven-year-old.

© Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's Maestro LA special screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

And it's clear Bradley likes to involve Lea in his successes. While the famous family are keen to protect Lea's privacy, Bradley has relished bringing along his daughter to his glittering outings, including film premieres.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere for his 2024 award season darling, Maestro, the doting dad-of-one brought along Lea to make her first official red carpet appearance.

Bradley has also credited Lea for keeping him afloat when it comes to his previous struggles that he's been open about discussing.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles Photo Call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

On an episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard, Bradley explained that he's been sober for 19 years but admitted that he's "not sure" he'd still be alive if he hadn't become a father.

"I don't know what would have happened. I am not sure," Bradley said.

"I'm a father [seeking to do] the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter. To have a child not grow up in that way… I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that's like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That's the goal."