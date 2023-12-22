Bradley Cooper rushes offstage to attend to urgent matter for six-year-old daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper recently demonstrated his commitment to fatherhood in a strikingly real moment.

During a press conference in New York City for his latest movie “Maestro,” Bradley had to make an unexpected exit upon receiving an urgent call from his daughter Lea’s school nurse.

Caught off guard, he addressed the situation with professionalism and concern, saying, “So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

His next request was a testament to his prioritization of fatherly duties: “Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going? Is that all right?”

Returning briefly to the stage, Bradley explained the necessity of his departure. He had to attend to his six-year-old daughter at school for a matter that required his personal attention.

“I have to apply something that they won’t allow,” he said, adding, “I have to do it, so it’s, like, a 10-minute walk.”

Bradley shares joint custody of Lea with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, 37. The couple, who dated from 2015 to 2019, has been navigating co-parenting since their split.

Bradley, now 48, has been embracing his role as a father, often seen with Lea during his off-screen moments.

Recently, the father-daughter duo graced the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix film.

There, Lea proudly showcased her Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress and gold pumps, while Bradley complemented her in a classic navy suit.

Irina Shayk, sharing in the pride, took to Instagram to express her joy, writing, “So proud Daddy and Lea.”

Despite their separation, Bradley and Irina have maintained a friendly relationship, often coming together for special occasions like Halloween and school walks.

In his personal life, Bradley has found a new connection with model Gigi Hadid, 28. The two were first spotted together at Via Carota on October 5.

Beyond her striking looks, Bradley is believed to find Gigi “intellectually interesting,” indicating a deeper bond beyond their public appearances.

Irina, on the other hand, has been linked with retired NFL star Tom Brady, 46.

The Russian model and the football icon first sparked romance rumors in May but reportedly split in October.

However, recent sightings in Miami for Art Basel on December 8 suggest a possible rekindling of their relationship.

