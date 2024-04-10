Bear Grylls' rarely-seen son towers over him in new photo on milestone day

Bear Grylls took to Instagram on Saturday to share a super rare family photo to celebrate an important milestone.

The Man Vs Wild star, 49, posted the sweetest snap with his wife Shara, and youngest son Marmaduke to mark his 18th birthday. "18 today! We love you so much Marmaduke… keep shining bright!," wrote the doting dad, captioning the photo that sees his son tower over him in smart dress.

© Instagram Marmaduke towered over his parents

Fans couldn't get over his young son's height as he was remarkably taller than his 5 ft 9 dad. Bear was seen ditching his usual shorts and walking shoe uniform for a smart suit jacket and printed tie.

Hiking influencer Garrin French of @the.geordie.hiker on Instagram commented: "What you been feeding hike. [Laughing face emoji] 18 and already looks incredibly strong", while skier JT Holmes wrote: "Definitely outgrew that windbreaker I gave him."

© Instagram Marmaduke appeared in an unseen snap with his parents

Luke Stoltman, Europe's Strongest Man 2021, even quipped: "That looks like a future World's Strongest Man. Another Tom Stoltman in the making!".

In 2017, the World's Toughest Race star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two photos to mark Marmaduke's 17th birthday, noting his impressive height. "17 today! Marmaduke you’re such a kind, fun, gentle, loyal, young man. We all love you so much! 6ft4 strong…," the proud father wrote.

© Instagram Marmaduke stays out of the limelight

The Island with Bear Grylls presenter also commented on his son's character saying, "So proud of your heart… always kind, fun, loving and positive."

© Instagram Shara Grylls is the mother of Bear's sons

Shara and Bear are also parents to two other sons, 20-year-old Jesse and 15-year-old Huckleberry. Jesse was seen in an array of photos his dad posted to mark his friend Gus' 21st birthday where he looked the spitting image of his adventurous father.

Jesse was seen in an anorak with a hiking rucksack on his back in the post which was captioned, "Happy birthday Gus!! 21 today - such a loyal, kind, fun friend and adventure buddy to [Jesse] - great friends are worth their weight in gold."

It seems that Jesse takes after his father as he shocked fans in 2021 when showed off his parachute jump skills from a bridge alongside Russian thrill-seeker Stanislav Aksenov. "You smashed it! But never again. Now you’re the world record holder for youngest ever skin parachute jump, just enjoy it," Bear penned. "No more!".

Meanwhile, in photos shared by Bear, Marmaduke seems to enjoy a quieter life including cooking classes at the Vale House Kitchen in Bath.

© Instagram Marmaduke has taken cookery classes

In May 2023, the father-of-three opened up about his parenting style in an interview with The Times, particularly sharing his views on social media.

"Social media can be brilliant, it really can," he said. "The brilliant side of it is that it connects us, and you can learn stuff so fast and you can have fun and it’s brilliant entertainment."

© Getty Bear Grylls and his wife Shara wed in 2000

DISCOVER: Exclusive: Bear Grylls reveals surprising details about Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Barack Obama and more Running Wild guests

"The key, though, is not letting it control you. You control it," he continued. "So you be in charge," he continued. "If I'm on it all day, that’s going to erode your heart a bit."