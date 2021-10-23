Bear Grylls' son Jesse, 18, terrifies famous dad with gruesome stunt The TV survival expert begged him never to do it again

Bear Grylls' eldest son Jesse gave his dad a fright when he took part in a terrifying stunt that saw him hook a parachute harness into his bare skin.

In a video posted on social media, the shirtless 18-year-old can be seen standing on the edge of a bridge with metal hooks inserted into the skin near his shoulder blades. After jumping off the edge, another person on the bridge released the parachute which opened seconds after Jesse's jump.

Miraculously, the hooks remained in place despite the force and Jesse landed safely after gliding through the air in photos obtained by MailOnline.

According to the site, Jesse described the activity as "the most intense experience", adding: "I love that feeling of falling with nothing."

Bear shares three sons with wife Shara

Bear, who also has sons Marmaduke, 15, and Huckleberry, 12, with wife Shara, was said to be among the first to commend Jesse on his achievement but also begged his son not to repeat the gruesome stunt.

"You smashed it! But never again. Now you’re world record holder for youngest ever skin parachute jump, just enjoy it." He added: "No more!"

Jesse's daring jump is known as suspension BASE jumping and combines an ancient body-piercing art with parachuting. Once the hooks are removed, jumpers are said to be left with small scars after the flesh has closed up. It was created by Russian thrill-seeker Stanislav Aksenov.

Bear shared a video of Jesse BASE jumping in August

TV survival expert Bear is certainly proud of his son's adventurous achievements. In August, he shared a video of the teenager jumping from a cliff in the Italian Dolomites, writing: "Jesse is now 18 and his own man, ready for life... He is kind, humble, hard working, original and I can’t stop him jumping off stuff.

"This is his first big wall base jump. Under canopy by ten seconds or it’s toast. As we say, 'Pull high don’t die.'"

