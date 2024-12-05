Goldie Hawn's tiny 'perfect' grandchild Boone melts hearts in new selfie ahead of family milestone

Goldie Hawn is a devoted mom and grandmother and this year, her family's Christmas will be extra special - as it will be marking baby Boone's first one.

Boone is the star's youngest grandchild and was born in February to Wyatt Russell and his wife, Meredith Hagner.

The couple are also parents to three-year-old son Buddy. Boone is growing up fast and this week, appeared in a rare photo posted on social media alongside his mom.

Meredith took to Instagram to share a sweet mirror selfie of the pair posing in a shop.

While she covered her son's face to protect his identity, little Boone looked super cute dressed in a gray sweater and patterned boots while being carried in a baby carrier.

Goldie Hawn's youngest son Boone looked adorable ahead of his first Christmas

Meredith looked stylish in a yellow jacket that matched the baby carrier, and it's safe to say she was a big fan of the item of clothing too. She wrote in the caption: "The @shopdoen barn jacket is the third most perfect thing after my children."

Boone was born on February 13 and his proud parents announced his birth to the world on social media. Meredith posted a picture of herself and Wyatt with their newborn son, taken just after his arrival.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's adorable grandsons Buddy and Boone with their mom Meredith Hagner

In the caption, she wrote: "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly during a past interview, shortly after oldest son Buddy's arrival. He also gave a rare insight into his parents' close bond with their grandchildren.

Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Wyatt and Meredith live nearby Goldie and Kurt, and it sounds like an idyllic situation! She told US Weekly: "They [Goldie and Kurt] live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home."

Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

She added: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."