Gary Barlow shares photos of rarely-seen family members on 54th birthday

Gary Barlow gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life as he celebrated his 54th birthday on Monday.

The Take That icon took to social media to share adorable photos featuring his two cherished family members - his pet dogs, Hugie and Cookie.

© Instagram Gary Barlow's family pulled out all the stops for his 54th birthday on Monday

In one snap, Gary shared the sweet decorations arranged by his family, with a colourful Happy Birthday bunting adorning one of his rooms.

"The effort my gorgeous family go to!" he captioned, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

© Instagram The Take That star shared pictures of his pet dogs

He then went on to share pictures of his rarely-seen pets. "She's still here!!!! Cookie!!!" he wrote, commenting on the fact that it also appeared to be Cookie's 16th birthday after posting a photo of a 16th birthday balloon.

The joint family celebrations come days after the singer and his wife Dawn marked their 25th wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt message, Gary wrote on Instagram: "The achievement of being married for 25 years is not the days, weeks or years - it's the people you're surrounded by #family #friends #love."

Over on his Instagram Stories, Gary took a trip down memory lane and shared rare photos of the pair looking smitten.

© Instagram The singer share a snap of his pet pooch

Amongst the images, he included a romantic snap of the duo kissing, a joyful throwback image that showed Gary and Dawn looking almost unrecognisable with cropped hairdos, and a loved-up picture of the pair hugging on holiday.

The couple started dating after crossing paths on Take That's 1995 tour, Nobody Else. They tied the knot five years later and went on to welcome three children: Daniel, Emily and Daisy.

Despite his career in the spotlight, Gary keeps much of his family life and relationships under wraps. Speaking about his decision to keep his love life out of the limelight, the singer told MailOnline in 2019: "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days. Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."