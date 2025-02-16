Meet Warwick Davis's two actor children Annabelle and Harrison

Warwick Davis will be honoured with the 2025 BAFTA Fellowship Award during Sunday evening's ceremony, and we can't think of a star more deserving.

The 55-year-old actor has had quite the career and is known for his roles in major titles such as Star Wars, Willow and Harry Potter.

He's also adored for his TV work on the comedy series Life's Too Short, as well as his presenting stints on Tenable and more.

© Getty Images for Disney Warwick Davis attends Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's "Willow" Series Premiere in Los Angeles, California on November 29, 2022

In addition to acting, Warwick, who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism, has also been an advocate for making the film industry more inclusive.

His BAFTA Fellowship honours his admirable dedication to his work.

Warwick Davis' bond with children after tragic loss

Away from his career, however, Warwick faced immense heartbreak when his wife, Samantha, died aged 53 in March 2024.

In an emotional statement released at the time, Warwick described Samantha as his "favourite human" and his "most trusted confidant and most ardent supporter of everything I did in my career."

© FilmMagic Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis, and Annabelle Davis attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Samantha and Warwick's two children, Harrison, 20, and Annabelle, 27, joined their dad in the tribute after losing their mum. "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers. Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

Before Samantha's passing, the family of four were often spotted together at events and film premieres and it was clear that they all had an extremely close relationship.

© Getty Images Warwick and his daughter Annabelle at the Pride of Britain awards

Soon after Samantha died, Warwick and his daughter Annabelle stepped out together to attend the Pride of Britain Awards.

Despite facing such tremendous loss, the father and daughter duo looked pleased to be having a fun night out together. The pair were all smiles at the glittering event, proving their sweet bond is rock solid.

Harrison and Annabelle have seemingly followed in both their parents' footsteps and ventured into acting.

Like his dad, Harrison has a Star Wars credit to his name thanks to his role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in 2019, and when he was a child he appeared in the TV show, Dwarves Assemble.

As for Annabelle, her credits include The Dumping Ground and Hollyoaks, but she also landed a part in Disney+ Willow, a reboot of the film where her parents met and made her dad a household name.

Warwick Davis and late wife Samantha's tragic loss

Before they became parents to Harrison and Annabelle, Warwick and Samantha suffered heartbreak in the 1990s when they lost their first two children.

Warwick candidly spoke about the tragic time in a previous interview with Bear Grylls.

© Getty Images Warwick with his wife Samantha and their two children Annabelle and Harrison in 2022

He bravely shared: "Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions… and that is something that proves fatal.

"It's something that a baby won't survive," he added. "But Lloyd, he survived for nine days, but yeah he was beautiful… but it was a tough time. And yeah, we had a stillborn too."