Heidi Klum's leans on model daughter with ex Seal for support

Heidi Klum has a lot on her plate when it comes to TV land, especially given her recent apparent exit from America's Got Talent ahead of the premiere of season 20.

The German supermodel, 51, will return to Project Runway as its host for its upcoming 21st season and will also be back to host Germany's Next Top Model once again for season 20.

For the premiere of the milestone season of GNTM, one of the longest-running spin-offs of America's Next Top Model started by Tyra Banks, Heidi brought on none other than her own daughter, Leni Klum.

The 20-year-old is a professional model now as well, most recently making her mark on the front row of New York Fashion Week and one of the faces of intimates brand Intimissimi with her mom.

Heidi recruited Leni to join her for the opening episodes of the season, assisting her as she auditioned several hopefuls for season 20.

While the former Victoria's Secret Angel wore a snakeskin print body dress with a high slit, Leni came in dressed to impress, rocking a charcoal black satin suit with matching stilettos.

© Getty Images Leni will join her mom on the upcoming season premiere of "Germany's Next Top Model"

Confidently speaking German together, Heidi asked Leni how she felt being there, and the budding model said she was "honored" to be beside her mom on the show. "Out of everyone you could've picked, you picked me!"

While Leni is the first of Heidi's four kids, shared with ex-husband Seal, to make her foray into modeling, she is now not the only one — their son Henry made his catwalk debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Seal spoke with Us Weekly about seeing his son make his modeling debut, saying: "Listen, I am proud of anything they do. If Henry was sweeping the streets, but he was passionate about it, I would be just as proud as seeing him walk down a catwalk."

© Getty Images Leni is a professional model herself, working since she was a teen

"The thing that I always tell them is that, 'The point of life is to be happy. Find something you love and do it with all your heart and if it makes you happy, then do it.'"

The English musician continued: "If that is sweeping the streets, and I mean that literally. If that's what made him happy, I would wake up each morning to see him do it."

© Getty Images Leni is the oldest of Heidi's four children

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer maintained, though, that while he and Heidi were delighted to see their kids make their strides in the industry, neither ever tried to push their kids into it, or expect them to show an interest.

"I encourage them to follow what they love — whether it's in my footsteps [or not]," he explained. "I mean, I don't have that ego like that where I have to see my kids follow in my footsteps or their mother's footsteps."

© Getty Images The German supermodel shares her kids with her ex-husband Seal

"That's not the point of it. The point is to find what they love and do it with every cell of their body," he added. "That's what I did with music. I wasn't following in anyone's footsteps. I just happened to find this thing that I loved that I couldn’t live without. And then the success was a byproduct of that."