Blue Ivy Carter and twin siblings Rumi and Sir's ultra protective family member gives insight into their close bond

Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, seven, have an extraordinary life, with two incredibly famous parents - Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

While not too much is known about the siblings, who their parents have tried to give as normal lives as possible despite their global stardom, it's clear that they have a lot of protective family members looking out for them.

Their cousin, Julez Smith, is an aspiring model and recently gave his first interview with Teen Vogue, where he chatted about everything from his career so far to his work. He also touched upon his relationship with his younger cousins, and how protective he is over them.

Recommended video You may also like Beyoncé makes rare comment about her three children

He said: "It's been protector mode since everybody was born. Just trying to be a positive role model as they get older. I think that's been my main goal. And it's cool, they know their cousin is a model now, so it's like, all right, that might rub off on one of the kids… I'm really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them, make sure I'm in the same direction that I would want them to go."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay-Z took his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to the Super Bowl

Julez also revealed that his cousins are also surprised about just how much he's growing up, now that he can drive and is working.He said: "They're asking me questions like, 'You drive now?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm 20 now. I ain't the same 15-year-old when you were born, you feel me.' But that type of stuff warms my heart, just knowing that my younger folks in my family look up to me and I'm a role model to them."

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turn six on June 14

Julez is the only son of Beyoncé's younger sister Solange Knowles. She shares the 20-year-old with her ex-husband Daniel Smith. Julez has been stepping into the limelight more and more over the past few years.

In 2023, he answered several questions on his TikTok, including some about his relationship with his superstar aunt.One fan asked him: "Do you and Beyoncé text?" to which he replied: "Do you text your aunt? I feel like everyone texts their aunt."He added: "I don’t look at her as… I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that's just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie."

© CBS via Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter

He's incredibly close to his grandmother, Tina Knowles, too, and she often pays tribute to him on social media. The businesswoman recently shared footage of Julez backstage during Paris Fashion Week, giving an insight into his personality in the process.

Julez hadn't been heard speaking in public until this point, and fans were quick to observe just how much he sounded like his famous aunt, Beyoncé.In the caption, Tina wrote: "My Handsome model Grandson @iamjulezjsmith in Paris Walking the runway at The Blue Marble fashion show at Fashion Week in Paris last week. Teen Vogue @teenvogue followed him around for a day."