Beyoncé talks 'unique needs' of twins Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy in rare chat about motherhood

Beyoncé recently gave a rare interview about her career and personal life, disclosing many details about her notoriously private family in the process.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker shares 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z, and despite being one of the most famous power couples of modern times, they've managed to maintain a lot of privacy and normality behind closed doors.

The award-winning singer spoke about parenting three children and gave an insight into their personalities while chatting to GQ magazine earlier this month.

Recommended video You may also like Beyoncé makes rare comment about her three children

She told the publication: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling"

The star also added that she tends to book tours around the school holidays to ensure that her children can come with her on the road, and that Blue, Rumi and Sir are constantly taking part in her dance rehearsals.

© Photo: Instagram Beyoncé opened up about raising her three children in a new interview

"My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography," she said.Beyoncé and Jay-Z live in a mega-mansion in Malibu, worth a staggering $200M.

The property overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is thought to be where the family spend the most time. They also have properties in the Hamptons and New York City, where Jay-Z was born and raised.

© Beyonce Beyoncé loves being a mom

Despite having a privileged lifestyle thanks to their joint success in the music and entertainment industry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are incredibly down-to-earth and like to give back.

Just this week, Queen Bey's parents opened up about a memory they both shared from the star's childhood, which showed her incredibly generous side.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage last year

The star was taken to visit homeless people by her dad, Matthew Knowles, aged just seven, along with her sister, Solange, ahead of a performance at the Sammy Awards, where she was due to sing Imagine by John Lennon.

Her dad wanted her to fully understand the lyrics of the song, and upon meeting a homeless man close to her mother's beauty salon, the singer took it upon herself to help him, and was even pictured kissing him on the cheek - an image shared by both Matthew and her mom, Tina Knowles, on social media.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are both incredibly down-to-earth despite their wealth

In part, Matthew wrote alongside the picture: "We visited all different types of underprivileged communities, spoke to and helped the homeless, and these experiences taught both Beyoncé and Solange to love everyone despite background and gave them some invaluable perspective which they’ve kept with them throughout their lives."

He continued: "This wasn’t just about getting Beyoncé to feel the music more personally so she could really sing from her heart, it was a lesson in humanity that she has never forgotten. Parents should never underestimate just how powerful positive lessons can be for young people from all walks of life."

Beyoncé gives back to those in need

Tina added of Beyoncé's generosity: "It was such a great lesson early on in humanity. It sticks with her today. She has helped to build homeless shelters, contributed to so many disaster relief situations and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.

"These lessons have stuck with her and Solange all of their adult lives. Help someone today."