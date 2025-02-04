Beyoncé's incredible legacy as a multi-hyphenate is being passed down to capable hands — none other than her teenage daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The 13-year-old, the oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, has already made her mark as a Grammy-winning artist, dancer, and now voice actress thanks to Mufasa: The Lion King.

Blue most recently stood by her mom's side at the 67th Grammy Awards, when she finally took home her first Album of the Year trophy for Cowboy Carter. Watch that historic moment below...

WATCH: Beyoncé wins Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

One of the record's collaborators, Shaboozey, coming off three Grammy nominations himself, spoke fondly about the 43-year-old musician and her daughter, and how good they are at taking charge of their work.

Shaboozey, real name Collins Obinna Chibueze, 29, spoke with E! News on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 2 about performing with Beyoncé and Blue at her Christmas day NFL Halftime show.

Shaboozey featured on two tracks from Cowboy Carter, earning a Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy nod for his feature on "Spaghetii." He gushed about being able to see her and Blue command the stage so easily at the Halftime performance.

© Getty Images Shaboozey was full of praise for not just Beyoncé, but also Blue Ivy

"[Beyoncé] invited us out there three days early just to watch her do what she does," he revealed. "She's so focused, she's commanding, she's giving instructions, she's there just as much as everybody else is. It's not like an in-and-out thing, she's there watching the playback."

The country music star also noted how much of that he could see in Blue as well, adding: "Blue's giving notes! She's a young director. Young visionary. Young filmmaker. I can see it 'cause I direct, too."

He further noted: "When I saw her making shoot ideas and making scene changes, it was just like, it was so cool to see them being creative."

© Getty Images "Blue's giving notes! She's a young director. Young visionary. Young filmmaker."

Blue joined her mom on stage when she won Album of the Year, the first Black woman since Lauryn Hill in 1999 to take home the prize. She also won Best Country Album, becoming the first ever Black woman to win.

Beyoncé won the prize on her fifth nomination, 15 years after her first nod for I Am…Sasha Fierce in 2010. She was also nominated for her self-titled album in 2015, Lemonade in 2017, and Act I of her trilogy of records, Renaissance in 2023.

© Getty Images The singer won three Grammys for Cowboy Carter

She prefaced her acceptance speech by first acknowledging the Los Angeles firefighters, who presented her with the prize, saying she'd "like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe."

"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years," she remarked. "I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss (Linda) Martell, and I'll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors."

© CBS Blue Ivy and Jay-Z proudly watched Beyoncé win Best Country Album

Beyoncé will embark on the Cowboy Carter Tour in support of the record, playing 22 shows starting on April 28 in California, and concluding on July 11 in Atlanta. It is unclear whether Blue will join her once again as a dancer as she did for the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.