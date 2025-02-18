Pink's son Jameson, 8, follows in dad Carey Hart's thrill-seeking footsteps in new photo

One of the secrets to Pink and Carey Hart's nearly two decade long relationship is their adventurous ways, and that has certainly manifested in their kids.

Pink, 45, and Carey, 50, who have been married since January 2006 share two children: 13-year-old Willow, who is a singer and performer like her mom, and eight-year-old Jameson, an amateur drummer and motorbike rider like his dad.

Just like Carey, Jameson, affectionately called "Jamo," is a big fan of riding his little BMX bike on rough terrain and is becoming quite an expert at it. And his father couldn't be prouder. You can catch a previous glimpse of that below...

The former freestyle motocross competitor and racer took to his Instagram Stories with a peek at his son's abilities from a fresh ride, writing alongside it: "Ripping w/ my dude."

Most recently, in early January, Carey shared another clip of his son doing laps on his bike. "Jamo knocking the dust off his Mx bike today!" the proud dad captioned the clip. "So stoked to watch him do laps and come off the track w/ a huge grin on his face."

Willow is just as much of a daredevil as her dad, as is Pink, who happily rides motorcycles for cross-country trips with her husband. During a conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his parenting, and why he's unafraid to introduce his kids to things other parents would find "dangerous."

"They're kids. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them," he explained. "I'm never going to put my kids in danger…I don't want to rob them of amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say."

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age."

Speaking of Willow, he gushed: "She has me and my wife's genes, sure, but every kid is their own person. She has the most amazing balance and confidence. She's a little beast. She rock-climbs like a spider monkey. She rides BMX. She's fearless but controlled. She's very confident. We have to raise strong women."

He was asked about potentially getting flak from other parents on social media for his kids' adventures, but paid them no mind, saying he was happy to engage but didn't want to "start fires" himself.

"I don't care at all," Carey responded. "A lot of the times, if you notice when I post things that might be controversial, in the morning when I need something to do."

"Why I take that time to respond — I love debates and we live in a world where no one is accountable for anything they say or do anymore. It's my opportunity to make a few people accountable. It's just a pastime in the morning. I don't start fires to start fires. It's all things I believe in. The moment I walk, I don't think about it again."