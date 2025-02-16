Richard Gere's young sons make ultra-rare appearance in photos from mom Alejandra's 42nd birthday in Spain

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her family in their new abode of Spain, and she couldn't be more delighted to be surrounded by loved ones.

Last year, Richard, 75, and his family moved base to his wife's native Spain from the United States so as to imbibe more of her culture and be closer to Alejandra's family.

The Spanish publicist, who has been married to the American Gigolo star since 2018, took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Richard Gere's three sons

She posted a very rare photo of her two youngest sons, five-year-old Alexander and four-year-old James, dressed in large sombreros in the kitchen of their home.

Alejandra described it as a "Mexican birthday morning," while making sure to blur out her son's faces to maintain their privacy, also taking fans inside her brightly lit kitchen with wood flooring and high-top counter seats and a large bouquet and balloons for the special occasion.

She then included a snap of the card alongside her birthday flowers, which read: "Happy birthday beautiful woman. We love you forever. You are our goddess," signed her friends plus her two sons and Richard, as well as her son from her previous marriage, 11-year-old Albert.

© Instagram Alejandra is celebrating her 42nd birthday in Spain with her family

Alejandra then shared a clip of herself in her bedroom with Richard, with the actor's back turned to the camera as he sweetly played the guitar and sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

MORE: Richard Gere gives rare glimpse into private jet with wife Alejandra

The family moved to Spain last year just before Thanksgiving, with the Pretty Woman star sharing the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here," he explained. "So we're gonna spend some years in Madrid…our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there."

© Instagram Her sons with Richard, James and Alexander, were all decked out for the big day

He spoke with Vanity Fair Spain before their move about their thought process heading into their decision to relocate and leave behind life in New York, where Richard's son Homer, 24, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, lives and works.

MORE: Richard Gere dotes on three children as wife brands him 'a great dad'

"[Alejandra's] mother is now here [in New York] living with us and she is lovely," he said. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States."

© Instagram Alejandra even included a sweet snippet of her husband singing "Happy Birthday" to her

"And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well," the star continued. "For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture."

MORE: Richard Gere's young sons' 'highly-regarded' skill will set them up for life

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous."

© Instagram She received a beautiful bouquet from her husband, sons and friends

"Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."