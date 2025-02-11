Meet Ingrid Bergman's 4 children and 6 grandchildren: from Oscar nominee Isabella Rossellini to socialite granddaughter

Ingrid Bergman remains one of the most enduring stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, thanks to the cultural impact of her work and her lifestyle.

The Swedish actress has been in movies that have remained touchstones of American cinema, like Casablanca and Gaslight, and popularized an ideal for women as free, sexually liberated and worldly.

Her legacy has carried on through the work of her children as well. Despite having passed away over four decades ago, Ingrid's children and grandchildren have kept her image top of mind while also creating places for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Read on to learn more about Ingrid's four kids and six grandkids, from her Oscar nominated daughter to her journalist granddaughter…

© Getty Images Pia Lindström, 86 Friedel Pia Lindström was born in September 1938 to Ingrid and her first husband, Swedish neurosurgeon Petter Lindström. As a teen, she was impacted by her mother's affair and eventual marriage to Italian director Roberto Rossellini, and wasn't reunited with her mom until 1957. In 1966, Pia began a career in broadcasting, joining KGO-TV in San Francisco as a reporter and then moving to WCBS-TV in New York. She was a news anchor and critic for WNBC-TV in NYC from 1973-1997 and won two Emmys for her work. She is now retired.

© Getty Images Pia also briefly acted in mostly Italian films like 1964's Marriage Italian Style and 1965's Possessed before entering journalism. She has been married three times and shares two sons with her second husband, Justin and Nicholas Daly. Justin is a writer and director, best known for helming 2018's The Big Take, while Nicholas remains out of the spotlight. Both have attended events with their mother in the past and share a strong bond with aunt Isabella Rossellini.

© Getty Images Robin Rossellini, 75 Renato Roberto Ranaldo Giusto Giuseppe "Robin" Rossellini was born in February 1950, born of the highly publicized and controversial affair between Ingrid and Roberto. Unlike his older half sister, Robin lived a much more private life, making public appearances but remaining out of the entertainment industry. He is best known for his brief engagement to Princess Caroline of Monaco, the daughter of fellow Hollywood star Grace Kelly. SEE: Grace Kelly's $12.5m French Riviera hideaway

© Instagram It is unknown whether Robin has any children of his own, and he currently divides his time between France and Sweden, although maintains a sporadic presence on social media where he occasionally speaks of his mother.



© Getty Images Isabella Rossellini, 72 Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini was born in June 1952 to Ingrid and Roberto. She grew up in Rome and Paris and moved to New York City at the age of 19, and began modeling soon after. She achieved fame as a model and the face of Lancôme before venturing into acting full-time in the early '80s, her breakthrough coming in 1986's Blue Velvet. She went on to become one of the entertainment industry's most acclaimed stars with an illustrious filmography, and earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as a nun in 2024's Conclave.

© Getty Images Isabella has also devoted her time to stage work and wildlife activism. She has been married twice, most notably to Martin Scorsese from 1979-1982. She is also a mom-of-two. Her daughter Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, now 41, is a renowned model, socialite and journalist, and is herself a mom-of-two. Isabella's son Roberto, now 32, named after his grandfather, is an actor and model as well.

© Getty Images Isotta Rossellini, 72 Isotta Ingrid Frieda Giuliana Rossellini is less of a public figure than her twin sister, although chose to develop her own prolific niche outside the spotlight. Isotta grew up in Rome and eventually moved to New York with Isabella, and the two sisters have remained close all their lives. She was educated in Rome and received a Ph. D in Italian literature from Columbia University.