Mick Jagger's son, 8, rushed to hospital following accident: 'When they hurt you hurt'

Mick Jagger's son, Deveraux has been involved in an accident that left him needing crutches, his mother Melanie Hamrick has revealed.

The 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman's long-time girlfriend, 37, shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, alongside a photo of Deveraux – known as Devi – with his left leg in a blue cast as he walked with crutches.

Feeling emotional about her son's injury, the former ballerina admitted she was feeling her son's pain following his accident, which she hinted occurred during a game of football.

Alongside the hospital picture, Melanie penned: "Nothing feels more true – When they hurt you hurt (crying emoji) He'll be back playing football again in no time though!!"

Melanie and Mick, who have been a couple since 2014, welcomed Deveraux in December 2016, adding a little brother to Mick’s large and diverse family.

A spokesperson for the couple told HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

© Instagram Melanie revealed Deveraux is using crutches after his accident

Speaking about fatherhood, Mick told The Guardian in 2023: "You get a bit out of practice – it's not like riding a bike. The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest.

"And it depends on the child. They have their own personalities and you can mold them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them do things they gravitate towards," he added.

© Instagram Deveraux looks just like his dad

"It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it as much."

However, he does believe that having young children has kept him "relevant".

He previously said: "I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children – that makes you feel like you're relevant."

© Instagram Mick and Melanie welcomed Deveraux in 2016

Speaking about his parenting style, he said: "I think I'm a pretty good father. I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

Mick is a father to eight children, the oldest being 54, by five different women.

© Getty Images Mick is a father to eight children including daughters Elizabeth (L) and Jade (R)

He shares his firstborn, daughter Karis, 54, with actress Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 53, is from his marriage to Bianca Jagger.

His relationship with model Jerry Hall – whom he was married to for seven years – resulted in four kids: daughters Elizabeth, 40, and Georgia May, 33, and sons James, 39, and Gabriel, 27.

In 1999, he and model Luciana Morad Gimenez welcomed son Lucas, 25, and then 17 years later Deveraux joined the family.

© Getty Images Mick and Melanie began dating in 2014

Mick and Melanie first met in February 2014 at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo. Melanie was a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre at the time, and she and her fellow dancers were invited backstage to meet the band.

They didn't become romantically involved until June 2014 when Mick invited Melanie to join him for the rock band's stop in Zurich.