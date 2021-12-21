Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 34, highlights ballerina figure during intense workout The Rolling Stones frontman has been dating the choreographer since 2014

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick left her fans in awe on Tuesday when she showcased her incredible figure during a grueling workout.

The 34-year-old shared a clip on Instagram which saw her perform an impressive balancing act as she stood on an inverted Bosu ball with one leg, while the other was extended out behind her, performing a set of arm exercises with a pair of weights. The retired ballerina highlighted her toned legs in a pair of tiny black shorts that emphasized her derriere, adding a grey T-shirt and a pair of black sneakers.

WATCH: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick showcases dancer's figure in grueling workout

Another clip saw Melanie lying on the floor with one leg extended in the air while the other rested on her Bosu ball as she lifted her hips up and down before swinging her free leg back and forth with speed.

Captioning the clip, Melanie simply wrote: "Working out".

It wasn't long before her followers expressed their admiration for her efforts, with one responding: "You're an inspiration." A second said: "Awesome balance."

A third added: "The first one is unbelievable!!! OMG!! You're great! Bravo!"

Melanie impressed fans with her balancing skills

Melanie has been dating Rolling Stones frontman, Mick, since 2014, with the couple becoming proud parents to son Deveraux Jagger – the eighth child for the British rocker – in December 2016.

At the time, a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO! Magazine: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

The news that they were expecting a baby was wholly welcomed by the couple. "I think I'm a pretty good father," Mick has said in the past. "I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

