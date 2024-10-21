Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 times Kim Kardashian was the best mom in personal photos starring her 4 kids
Kim Kardashian and daughter, North West on March 31, 2017 in Inglewood, California© Getty

The Skims founder shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian may be a lot of things, reality star, entrepreneur, business owner, influencer, designer — the list goes on — but first and foremost, she is a mom.

The Skims owner first became a mom in 2013, when she and ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West welcomed their first daughter together, North West, who is eleven.

The former couple tied the knot the following year, on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and a year and a half later, they welcomed their second child, son Saint West, in December 2015.

Following those two pregnancies, which were considered high-risk for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she and the "Ultralight Beam" singer welcomed two more children via surrogacy, daughter Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five. They finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Below, see some of the cutest photos of Kim as a mom.

kim kardashian four kids back to school selfie© Instagram

Back to school

Kim recently shared a photo of all four of her kids looking all grown up as they started the school season.

Kim Kardashian poses with her four kids at Chicago West's 6th birthday party

Mini-me

The kids really are mini-mes of Kim and Kanye

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True, Chicago and Kim Kardashian

Dance recital

Kim pictured with her daughter Chicago, her sister Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, plus Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream after a dance recital

kim kardashian and daughter north west selfie© Instagram

Following footsteps

North has expressed an interest in following in both her dad's musical footsteps and her mom's entrepreneurial footsteps

Kim with her son Saint

Making sports dreams come true

Her son Saint is a major sports fan, especially soccer, and has attended several high-profile games with her

Kim Kardashian with her three kids Chicago, Saint and Psalm© Instagram

Cozy at home

Kim lives with the kids in her Hidden Hills, Los Angeles home

KhloÃ© Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images

All out for Beyoncé

Kim enjoyed the Renaissance tour with North, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, and Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner


