7 times Kim Kardashian was the best mom in personal photos starring her 4 kids

Kim Kardashian may be a lot of things, reality star, entrepreneur, business owner, influencer, designer — the list goes on — but first and foremost, she is a mom.

The Skims owner first became a mom in 2013, when she and ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West welcomed their first daughter together, North West, who is eleven.

The former couple tied the knot the following year, on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and a year and a half later, they welcomed their second child, son Saint West, in December 2015.

Following those two pregnancies, which were considered high-risk for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she and the "Ultralight Beam" singer welcomed two more children via surrogacy, daughter Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five. They finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Below, see some of the cutest photos of Kim as a mom.

© Instagram Back to school Kim recently shared a photo of all four of her kids looking all grown up as they started the school season.

Mini-me The kids really are mini-mes of Kim and Kanye

Dance recital Kim pictured with her daughter Chicago, her sister Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, plus Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream after a dance recital

© Instagram Following footsteps North has expressed an interest in following in both her dad's musical footsteps and her mom's entrepreneurial footsteps

Making sports dreams come true Her son Saint is a major sports fan, especially soccer, and has attended several high-profile games with her

© Instagram Cozy at home Kim lives with the kids in her Hidden Hills, Los Angeles home