What Kim Kardashian says really 'caused my divorce' from Kanye West

The days of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being an It Couple couldn't feel further away.

This month marks the fourth year since the Skims founder filed for divorce from the "Ultralight Beam" singer, which was finalized in November 2022 after almost two years of legal proceedings.

The former couple was together for almost ten years — they tied the knot in 2014 — and in that time welcomed four kids, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

In finalizing their divorce, they landed on joint physical and legal custody of the four, and though they reportedly co-parent amicably, it hasn't always been the easiest, in large part because of Kanye's now well-documented erratic behavior.

In the lead up to their separation and after, the Grammy winner, who now goes by Ye, briefly ran for president, was dropped by Adidas over his anti-semitic rants, publicly revealed he and Kim had allegedly considered terminating their first pregnancy, been accused of inappropriate behavior by former employees, and has sparked more controversy for his often lewd public appearances with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

While save for when she once called on the public to have compassion for her ex-husband and his experience with bipolar disorder, Kim has stayed largely mum on the topic, a year into her separation, she did openly reflect on the dissolution of her marriage.

Speaking to Vogue in February 2022, she noted: "For so long, I did what made other people happy," and explained: "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good."

She further shared that "even if that created changes and caused my divorce," she maintained "it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum emphasized at the time.

Kim continued: "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram."

She added that her younger sister Khloé Kardashian "came up with the best phrase" for her new approach, "post and ghost."

Also addressing her co-parenting approach, even when Kanye has made it difficult, she said: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" adding: "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."