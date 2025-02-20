Kim Kardashian's surprising admission about daughter North West following Hollywood Bowl performance

Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter North West, is "not a singer" following the backlash against the 11-year-old's performance in the Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl in May last year.

Kanye West's daughter landed the role of Simba in the live Disney production's spin-off of the 1994 animation. North took to the stage of the amphitheater to perform the number "I Just Can't Wait To Be King".

The latest installment of The Kardashians showed an exclusive insight into the rehearsals for the major production, with North only having four days to practice ahead of the opening night.

Upon hearing the exciting offer, Kim phoned her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to share the news. In response to the Good American founder asked whether North would want to take part, Kim said: "I mean, she's been on a stage with her dad, for sure, but as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it's something to really, really, really think about."

© Splash North performed 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King'

Ahead of the performance, the Skims founder opened up to Khloe over whether she would allow her daughter to accept the offer. Torn over the decision, Kim said: "I just can't decide."

"You just want to make sure that you can set her up for success, because the world is just like mean," replied Khloe.

She added: "I don't know if she can sing Broadway."

Kim then admitted: "That's what I'm worried about."

© Splash North West in The Lion King

During her confessional to the camera, the reality star further explained the difficult decision. She confessed: "I'm really torn on if I should let her do this or not. North is very comfortable performing, but she's not a singer, you know, she raps."

The 44-year-old also consulted her ex-husband, Kanye West, over the decision. The rapper told Kim the opportunity "sounds cool". The reality star revealed they had a "family discussion about it, and right away she [North] was like, 'Please mom, I wanna do it'."

Kim replied to her daughter: "This is at the Hollywood Bowl. You've been there, you've seen your dad perform there, but this is a whole other production."

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim supported North's incredible achievement

It seems the businesswoman is following in her mother Kris Jenner's 'momager' footsteps as she told Khloe she "wasn't planning on being a momager for another 10 years". However, the star noted that she wouldn't take 10 percent profit like her mom does.

The Hulu show then gave a glimpse into the rehearsal performance, with Kim looking dotingly on at her daughter. However, Kim admitted that she was already prepared for the controversy that would arise from North's performance.

"I already know what's coming. That she's not Whitney Houston, duh. That she got the job because of her parents. North is the moment, they wanna see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything, because she's a personality, a performer," she said.

© Getty Images Kim is already a 'momager'

The performance was extra special as the Hollywood Bowl was the venue in which North attended her first-ever concert to see her father perform.

Kim added: "To see, a decade later, the roles reversed in the same dressing room, it's just like so surreal for me. Life is crazy."

When it comes to co-parenting, it seems the reality star and her ex-husband remain amicable. "Kanye and I want the best for the kids, so anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes," shared Kim.