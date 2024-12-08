Goldie Hawn reflects on daughter Kate Hudson's difficult questions as a child in honest look at motherhood

Goldie Hawn is not just one of Hollywood's most renowned icons, but also one of its most renowned mothers, the matriarch of an entire family of superstars.

The 79-year-old actress is a mom-of-three, welcoming Oliver and Kate Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

Growing up the children of superstar parents surely must've left the kids with questions, but as Goldie revealed during a recent appearance, she wasn't always equipped to handle them.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Goldie Hawn's family celebrates a 'nutty' Christmas

At The Wellness Oasis in Miami earlier this week, per People, the star spoke about answering questions from her daughter Kate, now 45, when she was just six years old about religion.

"My daughter Katie, she was six, and she said, 'Mommy is God my cousin?'" she revealed, and admitted that at the time, it left her stumped. "And I didn't know what to say."

Eventually, she was able to find an answer that informed their own relationship with religion. "I said, 'Actually, God could be your cousin. God is everywhere. But, maybe it's better if I tell you what God feels like.'"

© Getty Images The actress welcomed her two oldest children, Oliver and Kate, with ex-husband Bill Hudson

"'You know the feeling you have just before you're going to laugh? Where all that joy is all in you? If you could just keep that in before you guffaw, that's what God is. That's what God feels like.'"

MORE: Goldie Hawn's 'perfect' grandchild Boone melts hearts in new selfie

However, during a recent appearance on Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space, she spoke more about the progression in her role as a mother, especially when it came to giving her kids "autonomy" as they welcomed children of their own.

© Getty Images "My daughter Katie, she was six, and she said, 'Mommy is God my cousin?'"

"I will say that when Ryder was born, Kate's first, I still had a kid at home," she explained. "My [grandkids] range from 20 [Ryder] to seven months [Boone Russell], so I have a big wide range of them. I will say this, being a go-go grandmother — I love it."

MORE: Goldie Hawn makes very personal revelation about past struggles in new video

"It's an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children, but they're the parents." She continued: "Where one has to be careful is that we don't want to be a horn that's always saying, 'Why'd you do that?' 'They should do this' and whatever. Kurt and I give them full autonomy."

© Instagram "Remember that no one will love you like your children do — and that's the most important part of your life."

The Private Benjamin star did add, though, that she did miss being a mother of young children. "I loved being a mother. When a child looks up to you, my Wyatt used to say, 'Mother, may I kiss your royal ring?' you know, because I always had these big rings."

MORE: Oliver Hudson talks changed relationship with mom Goldie Hawn

"I mean, they love you so much and that's the one thing we talk about parenting. Remember that no one will love you like your children do — and that's the most important part of your life."

© NBC Goldie is a doting grandmom to eight grandchildren between her three kids

The grandmother-of-eight recently appeared in a holiday ad campaign for SKIMS with her kids Kate and Oliver, plus their partners and their children, six of Goldie's grandchildren. Fans of the ad noticed, though, that "Pa" Kurt and Wyatt's family were missing.