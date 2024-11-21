Goldie Hawn issues 'careful' warning concerning relationship with famous kids

Goldie Hawn has an extremely close relationship with her four children, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell.

The 79-year-old also adores her eight grandchildren, who range in age from seven months to 20 – but she has given herself strict rules to ensure her grandmother duties don't overstep her children's parenting.

Goldie and her partner of over 40 years Kurt Russell are grandparents to Oliver's kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, 10, Kate's kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, five, plus Wyatt's kids, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

Speaking to Today star Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast on Wednesday, Goldie revealed that she gives her kids full "autonomy" when it comes to her growing brood of grandchildren.

"I don't think I've changed at all," she said about becoming a grandmother. "I will say that when Ryder was born, Kate's first, I still had a kid at home," she added, referring to her youngest son, Wyatt, now 38.

"My [grandkids] range from 20 to seven months, so I have a big wide range of them. I will say this, being a go-go grandmother – I love it.

"It's an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children, but they're the parents."

She explained: "Where one has to be careful is that we don't want to be a horn that's always saying, 'Why'd you do that?' 'They should do this' and whatever. Kurt and I give them full autonomy."

Being a grandmother, however, has made Goldie pine for the days she had young children at home.

Goldie continued: "With that, I will say I miss being a mother of children – I loved being a mother.

"When a child looks up to you, my Wyatt used to say, 'Mother, may I kiss your royal ring?' you know, because I always had these big rings.

"I mean, they love you so much and that's the one thing we talk about parenting. Remember that no one will love you like your children do – and that's the most important part of your life."

She added: "Remember that because one day they won't be sitting in your lap. One day they'll be living their life. One day, you're going to wonder why they didn't call you, but at one point in time you were the queen, you were the 'It' girl, and that's really important to cherish.

"So, I love being a mother and I do love being a grandmother but I'm not the boss, I'm just the one that can deliver happiness to them and also an ear if they need it."

Goldie's warning to not be the "boss" is appreciated by not just her children, but their spouses too.

In August, Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner gave an insight into what Goldie and Kurt are really like as grandparents.

"Oh they're the best," she told Us Weekly, adding: "They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

The Search Party star and her husband, who she married in 2019, have a lucky set-up, as not only are Goldie and Kurt their kids' grandparents, but they're their neighbors too.

"They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," she revealed. "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."