George Clooney reveals how son Alexander, 7, deals with 'upsets' and is already mature beyond his years

George and Amal Clooney are raising two kids who are proving to be quite cultured and worldly for their age, based on a new interview from the actor.

George, 63, and Amal, 47, who have been married since 2014, share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who they're raising out of the spotlight.

Occasionally, though, the couple will share some insight into life as parents and how their kids are growing up, which George did during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The actor, who is renowned for being very politically active and close friends with several former presidents, spoke candidly about the recent presidential election and dealing with upset victories.

He tied it to his son Alexander's demeanor when playing chess and countering defeat at just seven years old against much older competitors. "There's people who agree and people who disagree, and most of us still like each other and we're all going to get through it," he stated.

George added: "I have a son who plays in chess tournaments, loves chess, he's seven years old. Playing a lot of older kids and he's not winning all the time, as you can imagine."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock George is in New York for a production of "Good Night, and Good Luck" on Broadway

"And he gets upset and I said, 'Listen, you shake the guy's hand, you say good game and I'll get you next time.' You've got to live by those rules."

George and his family have moved to New York City for his Broadway debut in a production of Good Night, and Good Luck, an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

When Stephen asked if they were enjoying NYC, he replied: "They love New York! Amal went to NYU, so she's been here many times," quipping that the kids, however, "did not go to NYU. They're smart kids but not that [smart]."

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Amal and their two kids, Ella and Alexander, have moved to NYC with him

The dad-of-two did share that his kids are having a good time, saying: "I mean, come on, how do you not love this, it's New York City. They love being here and we're having a really fun time."

He maintained also that his schedule worked out well, now that he gets to star in the play at nights while spending the day with his kids.

© Getty Images "[Alexander] gets upset and I said, 'Listen, you shake the guy's hand, you say good game and I'll get you next time.'

He previously spoke with GQ about the idea of moving to NYC for months with his family and finding the opportunity to balance his work with parenting. "I wrote a Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck. I'm going to be on Broadway. Look, that's going to be six months of my life in New York."

"But again, it's like we're talking about time allotment. I won't do another thing. I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

© Alamy Stock Photo George as Fred Friendly in "Good Night, and Good Luck," 2005

"But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let's also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."