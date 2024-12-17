Amal Clooney looks sensational in leggy mini-shorts alongside beaming George

Amal Clooney looked nothing short of incredible when she stepped out wearing some denim mini-shorts this week.

Accompanied by her Oscar-winning husband, who was beaming from ear-to-ear, the human rights lawyer, 46, was dressed in the perfect ensemble for embracing the winter sunshine as she and George, 63, visited an eatery close by to their beautiful chateau in the south of France.

The couple, who have been married for ten years and are parents to seven-year-old fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, were photographed looking relaxed and content as they joined others for their outing.

Amal effortlessly blends casual chic with denim cut-offs

1/ 5 © Backgrid Amal paired the light blue cut-offs with heeled mule shoes and a beige, lace blouse, alongside a sand-coloured leather handbag.



2/ 5 © Backgrid True to her style, the law lecturer polished off the overall look with some oversized sunglasses, adding a high fashion finish, plus some gold earrings.



3/ 5 © Backgrid George was, of course, also impeccably dressed. The always-stylish Hollywood heartthrob similarly blended casual with smart as he opted for a black polo T-shirt paired with light blue chinos, a smart, grey belt and, as usual, some shades and a luxury-looking watch.



4/ 5 © Backgrid In the beauty department, Amal kept her makeup neutral with bronze contouring and a nude lip, while her tumbling brunette locks with honey-colored highlights were styled in a sleek finish.



5/ 5 The mother-of-two's darkly golden hair has had something of a transformation recently. Amal first showed off her stunning highlights earlier this year when she joined George at the Venice Film Festival in promotion of his latest flick, Wolfs. George and Amal then stepped out in NYC in September to attend the 2024 Albie Awards and her hair, arguably, looked the best it's ever looked. The extent of Amal's color change was shown in all its glory with honey-blonde brushed through her shiny and full-looking hair.

The Clooneys in Provence

Meanwhile, Amal and George's casual outing near their $8.3 million home, named Domaine Le Canadel, comes shortly after George visited a new local cinema called Cinéma Liberté in the town of Brignoles, Provence, according to Paris Match.

The report states that George was quizzed about his reaction to the result of the recent US election which saw Donald Trump emerge victorious over the Clooney-endorsed Kamala Harris.

© James Devaney, Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney bought a home in France in 2021

George and Amal might have been making themselves known in the area recently, the couple generally prefer to stay low-key and secluded.

But that doesn't mean they haven't embraced the local community. After arriving in Brignoles in 2021, residents have shared what it's been like having Hollywood A-listers as their neighbors.

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Ganaelle Joly, the owner of the bakery Lou Gourmandises, told the Daily Mail: "Madame Clooney is tall and fabulous and very, very, beautiful. No matter who you are, you are going to look at her."

The business owner also said that when recognised, the "down-to-earth" couple are more than happy to oblige when it comes to pictures and interacting with fans.

"If George puts on a hat and sunglasses, he can easily go unnoticed."