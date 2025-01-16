Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin set to become star as he follows in his famous parents' footsteps

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son Joaquin, 18, is living his best life at college, and it appears he has a bright future ahead of him!

The 21-year-old is studying theatre at the University of Michigan, and has taken to the stage on a number of occasions during his time at college, including Elizabeth Cree, and Piano.

In fact, Elizabeth Cree won third place in the National Opera Association's Opera Production Competition in December.

Joaquin has also had his professional headshot done alongside his actor brother Michael Consuelos, 27. Joaquin isn't just a talented actor, but a wrestler too, and is on the University of Michigan's wrestling team.

Joaquin was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to attend college outside of New York City, and was the child to make them empty nesters, making it all the more bittersweet for them.

When Joaquin first went off to college, the Hope and Faith alum said on Live: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off.

"It was hard. It was really hard. We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin is an aspiring actor

Nonetheless, his parents are incredibly proud of him and all his achievements, and are often visiting Ann Arbor, where his college is based, to see him.

They have become part of the community there, and Kelly has even taken part in fundraisers, including the Michigan Medicine Women's Health Luncheon in 2023.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark visiting their youngest son Joaquin at college

He recently enjoyed spending some quality time with his family over the holidays, as Kelly and Mark too their children off on a tropical vacation to welcome in the new year.

They spoke about the trip on Live at the beginning of January, and Kelly praised her children for getting on so well, and told viewers that a great time was had by all.

The celebrity couple are very proud of their son

Kelly and Mark often share tales of their children on Live, and it's clear the family are incredibly close.

During a previous episode of Live, the doting parents opened up about their son's college life in Michigan, revealing that they had treated him to an e-bike to help him get around the campus faster.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

"Our youngest son, we got him an E-bike because Michigan is such a big campus. Just to get to practice and all that stuff and that thing went fast," Mark revealed.

Kelly confirmed that the E-bike went "super fast," before Mark added that he got himself one that was "not so fast."