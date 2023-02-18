Mark Wahlberg sells Hollywood mansion for $55million after moving family to Nevada The property was originally on the market for $87.5 million

Mark Wahlbarg has finally sold his Los Angeles home, almost a year after he first put the Hollywood mansion on the market.

The North Beverly Park property has 12 bedrooms and 20 baths and sold for $55 million - a loss of over $32 million as the 51-year-old actor first put it on the market in April 2022 at $87.5 million.

The 30,500 square-foot home is set on 6.2 acres in an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles.

Mark, brother of Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg, bought the property 14 years ago for $8.25 million and completed construction on the home five years later.

He worked with architect Richard Landry, who also built Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Beverly Hills home, on the chateau-style property which features two-story entry lobby, bridal staircase, formal living and dining rooms, and a two-story wood-paneled library with a fireplace and chandelier.

The primary suite features a private balcony with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms, while the property also boasts a home theater, professional gym, and a wine and cigar cellar.

The home's theater seats 15 people

The grounds include a sports court, a grotto pool, skate park and five-hole golf course. There is also a guest house.

The sale follows his decision to leave California and move his family with wife Rhea Durham, to Nevada.

"I want to be able to work from home," the Transformers star shared in 2022 on an episode of The Talk.

There are two kitchens in the property

"I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there. So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," he added.

Mark is reportedly waiting for his new home to be built in the Summit Club, a 555-acre private community in Las Vegas, after purchasing a 2.5-acre plot for $15.6 million.

In the meantime, he has splashed out $14.5 million on a 7,327-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths.

