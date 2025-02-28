Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco have much to celebrate after they announced they are expecting their second child.

The NCIS star, 45, and his wife-to-be are already proud parents to daughter Nakano Oceana, four, who was the first to find out her mom is pregnant.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Wilmer Valderrama shares BTS look on NCIS

"Nakano was still the first one to know," Amanda told People. "She read [the pregnancy test] to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path, 'I'm going to be a big sister!'"

While Wilmer and Amanda, who is due in the summer, have decided against finding out the gender of their unborn child, Nakano has made her preference clear.

"She's been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!" Amanda added. "Telling my family that she was going to be a big sister by going to the store and asking to buy the tiny balloons at the checkout stand that say, 'It's a girl!'

"Mind you, we still don't know the gender of the baby, but if it was up to her, she'd love to have a baby sister."

© Getty Images for Netflix Wilmer and Amanda's second child is due summer 2025

Wilmer said their daughter has "been so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime".

He added: "We want her to feel such a part of this moment so when the baby gets here, she knows this is a moment for her too."

© Instagram Wilmer and Amanda are already parents to daughter Nakano Oceana

Wilmer admitted that becoming a father has given him "a sense of purpose that is hard to describe".

He explained: "Like you could in fact lift a car if you had to. Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!"

© Instagram Wilmer and Amanda's daughter is hoping for a baby sister

Amanda admitted that she hasn't been one "to read the books on what or how to prepare for motherhood, so this really has been the most spontaneous adventure of my life, and I love that".

She added: "Every day is quite literally a new experience for not just Nakano but myself too. Nakano has made me love being a mom and I wouldn’t want it any other way."

© Getty Images Wilmer and Amanda met in 2019

The happy couple, who started dating in 2019 and got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, are raising their growing family on a four-acre compound in Tarzana, California.

Wilmer purchased the home – which once belonged to Chuck Norris – in his mid-20s. It has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a guesthouse, a pool, and a garage.

In 2019, he bought the property next door to give his family even more space.

The home is filled with vintage and modern touches including an antique wooden bar in the living room, a coffee table made from a retired Japanese fishing boat propeller, and modern light fixtures.

"Everything you see on the walls and the furniture was not done because some amazing interior designer decided this is the way it looks," he told Architectural Digest in 2020. "Everything was hand-picked because it made me feel some type of way."