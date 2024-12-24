Snoop Dogg's real reaction to becoming a grandfather for the eighth time revealed as daughter Cori announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Snoop Dogg's family as the rapper is set to become a grandfather for the eighth time!

His daughter Cori Broadus revealed that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Wayne Deuce, which they confirmed to E! News on Monday.

Cori, 25, told the publication that she is now four months pregnant and while the pregnancy wasn't planned, they're extremely excited nonetheless.

"I found out Oct. 28," she gushed. "This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed." She also touched on whether her health will affect her pregnancy, having been diagnosed with lupus at six years old.

"I'm high risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby," she continued. "But God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I'm having a girl."

Snoop, 53, shares Cori with his wife Shante Broadus. He and Shante also share sons Cordé and Cordell, and he is a father to son Julius from a previous relationship. Cordé is a father to three kids, as is Cordell. Cordé's third child, son Kai, tragically passed away 10 days after his birth in September 2019.

© Getty Images Snoop's daughter Cori is expecting her first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce

He is a doting granddad to Zion, nine, Elleven, six, Cordoba, five, Sky, three, and Chateau, three through his two sons. His youngest granddaughter was born sometime in 2023 to Cordell but her name and birth date have not been publicly shared yet.

Cori excitedly spoke about becoming a mom for the first time and how she and Wayne were feeling about parenthood. "I'm just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she's the prettiest in the world."

"Growing up, I wasn't the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age," she continued. "And I'm having a mini me!"

© Getty Images The 25-year-old even shared her parents' reaction to her pregnancy news

"Wayne said he's excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful and he just can't wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world."

She also expanded on her parents' reaction to finding out she was going to become a mom, although her dad Snoop didn't have the response you'd expect. "My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby. My dad was hoping for a grandson, though."

© Getty Images The rapper is a father-of-four and has six grandchildren

The "Gin and Juice" rapper has not yet shared his take on his daughter's pregnancy on his social media, although he continues to regularly post and share reposts.

The coach on The Voice previously shared with HELLO! some of his favorite ways to spend time with his grandchildren when he wasn't busy working or recording.

© Getty Images His two oldest sons are each fathers to three children

"We travel to different places around the world when we have free time," he shared, adding that "listening to oldies, workouts and spending time with his grandkids" were among his preferred means of relaxation.