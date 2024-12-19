Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares family update after her daughter welcomes first baby — see photos

Congratulations are in order for Ree Drummond and her family! Her daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio are officially parents after welcoming their first child together.

The 27-year-old, the oldest of the Food Network star's five children, and her husband welcomed their baby girl, Sofia, early in the morning of December 18.

Alex shared a sweet set of first family photos with their daughter on social media and penned: "At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord."

Ree, 55, also took to Instagram with a photo of herself and husband Ladd holding their granddaughter, writing: "Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."

She was inundated with congratulatory messages like: "Oh my goodness!! Congratulations, Ree! What a beautiful gift," and: "Ree! This pic is everything!! Jason and I are thrilled for you and Ladd! So, so precious!!!" as well as: "Oh my goodness!!! Luckiest baby, and luckier you!!! Congratulations."

Ree and Ladd, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to daughter Paige and sons Bryce and Todd, plus Jamar, who they welcomed into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

The mom-of-five took to her blog to share a personal update on the family after becoming a grandmother, including several photos of her daughter and son-in-law holding their newborn.

"My heart is exploding with happiness, so I couldn't wait to share the news with you that Alex and Mauricio's baby girl, Sofia, was born early this morning!" she excitedly penned. "My daughter just had a daughter. I'm honestly still trying to wrap my head (and heart) around it all."

"Alex did great, and so did Mauricio. We arrived in Dallas and got to see them in the hospital just as Alex was transitioning from latent to active labor, and it was so wonderful to see how much they love and support each other."

Ree praised Mauricio for being so attentive to her daughter, "to the point that the rest of us questioned if we even needed to be there," and continued to gush: "What a gift to Ladd and me, for Alex to have a partner in life who demonstrates his love through such clear action."

She added: "Sofia was born around 2:30 in the morning, and she is perfect. I'm saying that with as much objectivity as I can. But I'm not kidding...she is perfect. Like, if you looked up 'perfect' in Miriam Webster, it would reference Sofia Scott, and maybe even show a photo of her. Although that would probably technically be an encyclopedia."

Along with some photos, Ree concluded: "I want Alex's internet aunts and uncles, who have watched her grow up on my blog and cooking show, to be able to celebrate the best day of her life…and certainly my and Ladd's life."

"Thank you, God, for Alex and Mauricio, and for my beautiful granddaughter Sofia Marie Scott!"