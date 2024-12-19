Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares family update after her daughter welcomes first baby — see photos
Subscribe
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares family update after her daughter welcomes first baby — see photos
Author Ree Drummond signs her cookbook at Brookline Wordsmith on Thursday, March 15, 2012. Staff Photo by Matt Stone© Getty Images

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares family update after her daughter welcomes first baby — see photos

The star of Food Network's The Pioneer Woman is now officially a grandma!

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Ree Drummond and her family! Her daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio are officially parents after welcoming their first child together.

The 27-year-old, the oldest of the Food Network star's five children, and her husband welcomed their baby girl, Sofia, early in the morning of December 18.

Alex shared a sweet set of first family photos with their daughter on social media and penned: "At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Ree, 55, also took to Instagram with a photo of herself and husband Ladd holding their granddaughter, writing: "Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same."

She was inundated with congratulatory messages like: "Oh my goodness!! Congratulations, Ree! What a beautiful gift," and: "Ree! This pic is everything!! Jason and I are thrilled for you and Ladd! So, so precious!!!" as well as: "Oh my goodness!!! Luckiest baby, and luckier you!!! Congratulations."

Ree and Ladd, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to daughter Paige and sons Bryce and Todd, plus Jamar, who they welcomed into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

Ree and Ladd Drummond hold their granddaughter Sofia Scott for the first time, shared in an Instagram photo© Instagram
Ree and Ladd Drummond hold their granddaughter Sofia Scott for the first time

The mom-of-five took to her blog to share a personal update on the family after becoming a grandmother, including several photos of her daughter and son-in-law holding their newborn.

MORE: Ree Drummond admits 'I don't think we can do this anymore' as she details husband Ladd's 'rough' summer

"My heart is exploding with happiness, so I couldn't wait to share the news with you that Alex and Mauricio's baby girl, Sofia, was born early this morning!" she excitedly penned. "My daughter just had a daughter. I'm honestly still trying to wrap my head (and heart) around it all."

View post on Instagram
 

"Alex did great, and so did Mauricio. We arrived in Dallas and got to see them in the hospital just as Alex was transitioning from latent to active labor, and it was so wonderful to see how much they love and support each other." 

MORE: Ree Drummond's daughter moved back to 433k-acre ranch to an unexpected condition: 'Getting banged up, scratched, bruised'

Ree praised Mauricio for being so attentive to her daughter, "to the point that the rest of us questioned if we even needed to be there," and continued to gush: "What a gift to Ladd and me, for Alex to have a partner in life who demonstrates his love through such clear action."

Alex and Mauricio Scott get emotional after welcoming their daughter Sofia Scott, shared in an Instagram photo© Instagram
"What a gift to Ladd and me, for Alex to have a partner in life who demonstrates his love through such clear action."

She added: "Sofia was born around 2:30 in the morning, and she is perfect. I'm saying that with as much objectivity as I can. But I'm not kidding...she is perfect. Like, if you looked up 'perfect' in Miriam Webster, it would reference Sofia Scott, and maybe even show a photo of her. Although that would probably technically be an encyclopedia." 

MORE: Ree Drummond credits hilarious date-night blunder for long-lasting marriage to husband Ladd

Along with some photos, Ree concluded: "I want Alex's internet aunts and uncles, who have watched her grow up on my blog and cooking show, to be able to celebrate the best day of her life…and certainly my and Ladd's life."

Ree Drummond and her family© Instagram
Ree and Ladd Drummond with their family

"Thank you, God, for Alex and Mauricio, and for my beautiful granddaughter Sofia Marie Scott!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More