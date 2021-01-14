Demi Lovato's ex Wilma Valderrama throws insane gender reveal party - watch The NCIS star and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

Wilmer Valderrama pulled out all the stops when it came to revealing the sex of his and fiancée Amanda Pacheco's unborn child.

The NCIS star shared a beautiful video on Instagram, which revealed the extreme lengths he went to, to discover that he and Amanda are having a baby girl!

In the clip, Wilmer and Amanda are surrounded by their friends and family as they enjoy a delicious spread of tacos and cakes.

The video then cuts to a skydiver, who jumps out of a helicopter while pink smoke is released into the sky from a box attached to one of his feet – how incredible is that!

Wilmer and Amanda jump for joy, with snippets revealing a sweet photo tribute to Amanda's mum, who sadly passed away.

Needless to say, fans were blown away by the elaborate gender reveal party, with one sweetly commenting: "This video!! Watch the video it will make you cry and also feel like everything is gonna be okay! Love to you and to your family."

Wilmer and fiancee Amanda are having a girl!

Another added: "It’s a GIRL!!! That is the all-time EPIC, most fabulous, coolest, sweetest, must fun reveal EVER!!!! Ever ever!!"

Shortly before Christmas, Wilmer confirmed he is expecting his first child with fiancée Amanda. The couple announced their engagement in January last year, and Wilmer's ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato, was asked to share her thoughts in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Demi and Wilmer ended their on-off relationship in 2016

She responded: "I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own."

Demi continued. "When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

The former couple dated for almost six years, with their relationship coming to an end in 2016.

