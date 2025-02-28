Katherine Schwarzenegger's rare comment on baby Ford as Chris Pratt leaves family home

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are adored by fans for their relatability when it comes to family life.

The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their third child together in November, and although they like to keep their children's privacy as protected as they can, they have spoken about life as parents from time to time.

Most recently, Katherine kept it real when she and her husband attended the LA premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Electric State, and shared how she was pumping milk on the way home from the glitzy event.

© Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt after the LA premiere for his film, The Electric State

"So proud of you @prattprattpratt - this movie is electric!! Got all dressed up for a date night out and headed out just in time to pump on the way home! Glamorous part of motherhood."

After posting some snaps of her and Chris on the red carpet, Katherine then shared a hilarious selfie of the two of them in the back of the car while the new mom used her breast pump.

One person wrote in the comment section: "Super mama super wife !!!!"

Another shared in Katherine's pride at being a busy mom, writing: "Pumped during a wedding reception this weekend!!! We love to see it!!!" A third said: "Serving red carpet and supermom realness."

A few weeks earlier, Katherine also shared a relatable selfie in her bathroom at home while holding Ford in her arms. Though she was sure to conceal her son's face, we got a good look at their huge en suite, which was delightfully cluttered and full of baby towels and products.

Meanwhile, Chris is working hard promoting his new movie and has left the family home behind for a short trip to Spain while on the press tour for The Electric State.

© Getty Images Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor jetted to Madrid for the premiere of the action movie and was joined by his cast mate, Millie Bobby Brown, and the Russo Brothers, who are the creators behind the film.

Chris has shared some funny anecdotes about little Ford while on the press tour.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Parks and Recreation star explained how Ford has taken after his famous dad in an unusual way.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine became parents again in November 2024

"He didn't get my eyes, but he got my long butt crack. That's a genetic thing, and I'll tell you, most of it goes up," Chris told an amused Jimmy.

"It's one of those things you just know. You look around and go, 'I think mine's a lot longer than that,'" Chris added, revealing his dad, "had a long butt crack" too.

Chris and Katherine also share daughters Eloise, five, and Lyla, three, while Chris is a dad to his eldest son, Jack, 12, from his first marriage to Anna Faris.