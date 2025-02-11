Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's rare outing to support famous sibling

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have their hands full with a three-month-old baby at home, but that didn't stop the Hollywood couple from enjoying a family outing recently.
The husband and wife, who married in 2019, are parents to Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and their son Ford Fitzgerald who they welcomed in November last year.
Chris is also a dad to his 12-year-old son, Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris.
But Chris and Katherine stepped out for a night away from the kids on Monday evening when they joined their extended family at the screening of HBO's The White Lotus in Los Angeles.
LA wildfire disaster
Meanwhile, Chris and Katherine's evening out with their extended family was no doubt a welcomed happy occasion following the harrowing wildfires in Los Angeles in January.
The fires ripped through the Palisades area where they live.
While their $15m home, luckily, wasn't affected, Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris' home, where his son primarily resides, was tragically burned down.
Chris addressed the sad news with his followers directly on social media recently.
"Alright, I'm going to go check out my house. Miraculously, it's still standing, by the grace of God we have four walls and a roof," the father-of-four began in a video on Instagram. "The silver lining is my house was saved but at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us and the community is gone."
Chris added: "My son's school is gone, my son's mom's house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes, it's just wild. We're resilient and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing."