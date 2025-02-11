Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pose for photo at home © Instagram

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's rare outing to support famous sibling

The Jurassic World actor and Katherine married in 2019

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have their hands full with a three-month-old baby at home, but that didn't stop the Hollywood couple from enjoying a family outing recently.

The husband and wife, who married in 2019, are parents to Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and their son Ford Fitzgerald who they welcomed in November last year. 

Chris is also a dad to his 12-year-old son, Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger smiles at her baby Ford while sitting on a sofa at home© Instagram
Katherine and Chris welcomed a baby boy in November 2024

But Chris and Katherine stepped out for a night away from the kids on Monday evening when they joined their extended family at the screening of HBO's The White Lotus in Los Angeles.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic for HBO

The mother-of-three looked sensational in a smart, navy blue ensemble. 

Katherine wore tailored trousers paired with a dark blue leather-look blazer. Her light brown hair was styled in gorgeous loose curls.

Chris kept things smart casual too in dark jeans and a dark T-shirt, the comedy actor finished off his look with a stone-colored jacket over the top.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Katherine, 35, and Chris, 45, were there to support Katherine's younger brother Patrick, 31, who appears in the new series of the award-winning drama.

And it appears they made the special occasion a family affair. 

Also in attendance to support Patrick's debut in the popular show was his fiancée Abby Champion, plus his famous parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

US actor Patrick Schwarzenegger with his mother Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband actor Chris Pratt attend the season three premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 10, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

Patrick's younger brother Christopher, 27, and older sister Christina, 33, were also there posing for photographs before heading into the theatre to watch the screening.

Though Maria and Arnold split in 2010 and eventually divorced in 2021, the former couple put their differences aside to support their grown-up son.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage

Matriarch Maria, 69, looked stunning in an all-white trouser suit with a chic belt cinching her waist. She polished off her look with glamorous makeup plus eye-catching gold jewellery.

Star of the show Patrick turned heads with his smart tweed suit.

LA wildfire disaster 

Meanwhile, Chris and Katherine's evening out with their extended family was no doubt a welcomed happy occasion following the harrowing wildfires in Los Angeles in January.

The fires ripped through the Palisades area where they live. 

While their $15m home, luckily, wasn't affected, Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris' home, where his son primarily resides, was tragically burned down.

Chris addressed the sad news with his followers directly on social media recently.

"Alright, I'm going to go check out my house. Miraculously, it's still standing, by the grace of God we have four walls and a roof," the father-of-four began in a video on Instagram. "The silver lining is my house was saved but at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us and the community is gone."

Chris added: "My son's school is gone, my son's mom's house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes, it's just wild. We're resilient and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing."

