Katherine Schwarzenegger's photo with baby Ford in cluttered home is so relatable

Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared a fresh photo of her adorable baby son Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt and it'll likely be relatable for many new parents.

The author, 35, and her actor husband, Chris Pratt, 45, welcomed their third child together in November and have been basking in the newborn bubble ever since.

The couple, who married in 2019, also share daughters Eloise, five, and Lyla, three, while Chris is a dad to his eldest son, Jack, 12, from his first marriage to Anna Faris.

Taking to her Instagram to share some recent photographs of family life, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was, in one snap, seen holding her baby boy in her arms while dressed in cosy turquoise pyjamas.

Katherine was taking a selfie in the mirror and though she was sure to conceal her son's face, we get a good look at their huge en suite which is delightfully cluttered.

Many parents will resonate with Katherine, as the bathroom surfaces have plenty of bits and bobs scattered about including products and towels for baby Ford, plus other beauty creams, perfumes and a toothbrush.

The décor of the room is so stylish. The bathroom is mostly white and cream with a large cabinet underneath the sink for plenty of storage. Above the sink is a square mirror and on either side are silver sconces.

Fans in the comments section were full of praise for Katherine's candid selfie. One person wrote: "What every mother looks like, hair pulled up, no makeup, in pajamas [sic]. Love it!"

Another said: "I'm loving the Mommy & Son matching hair dos," and a third added: "The slow and sweet moments are the best."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's life as new parents

It seems Katherine and Chris are taking the newborn phase with a sense of humor. Chris previously shared another photograph of baby Ford and, like Katherine's selfie, it was equally relatable to those with little ones.

Katherine was holding up her baby – who was evidently in need of a diaper change – with a grin on her face as Chris wrote in the caption: "[Expletive] happens."

Fellow parents joined in on the fun, writing: "The most relatable picture," as another said: "Omg! I remember those days…and 11 years later, I wish they were that size again."

Announcing the birth of Ford back in November, Chris said on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."