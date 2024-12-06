Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share adorable first look at newborn baby boy

Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating an emotional November, as she posted a carousel of pictures including the first look at her newborn son.

The mom-of-three shared a sweet image of her baby boy Ford's feet wearing white fuzzy socks and white cotton pants with an eyelet trim.

She simply captioned the carousel with the word "november," and a blue heart emoji, and the roundup also included new pictures of Katherine and husband Chris Pratt's daughters Eloise Christina, two, and Lyla Maria, four, who can be seen rocking matching Grinch-inspired Christmas dresses.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger shares picture of newborn son Ford's feet

The look into the past month for the family also included a selfie Katherine took of herself before Ford's birth wearing a gorgeous bodycon baby pink dress and a snap with mom Maria Shriver, brother Patrick and family friends.

Chris and Katherine announced the joyful news of their son's birth, sharing that he was born on November 8.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine's two girls crouch in Christmas dress

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Pratt," the couple shared on social media. "Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

As well as his two daughters, Marvel star Chris is also a proud dad to his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

© Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine poses with her mom Maria Shriver (C), brother Patrick (L) and friends

Katherine and Chris chose to keep the sex of their son a secret, with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor telling The Today Show: "We don’t know. I’ve got my son Jack and then the two girls, so we don’t know. We wait."

But he added: "I have a feeling. I have an intuition, but I won’t say what it is now in case I’m wrong, and that child sees this one day."

© Instagram Chris with his son, Jack

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender, but in my experience, girls are more emotional. They’ve got me wrapped around their fingers. It’s wild," he told E! News of raising his children, earlier in 2024.

"Both my son and daughters are cuddly and snuggly, but my girls don’t like to roughhouse as much. I’ll hit them with a pillow and they’ll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings.' They prefer stories to wrestling."

© Instagram Chris and Katherine wed in 2019

Chris and Katherine married in 2019, and welcomed their eldest in 2020 and Eloise in 2022.

Chris' eldest son Jack was born nine weeks premature and spent a lot of time in the hospital; Anna and Chris were told at the time by doctors that their son would be "developmentally disabled," however Chris later told PEOPLE that his son was doing "amazing" and was "very advanced for his age".

The three now raise their blended family happily, and Chris shared that although there's a big age gap between Jack and his half-sisters, "he does a great job, he's so sweet with them, and they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."