Grimes issues 'urgent' plea to ex Elon Musk for children's 'medical crisis'

Grimes has taken to social media in a desperate plea for help, publicly calling on her ex, Elon Musk, to respond to what she described as a "medical crisis" involving one of their three children.

The singer, 35, made the emotional appeal on X (formerly Twitter) in a post that was later deleted but had already sent shockwaves across the internet.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she wrote. "This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that so we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

The musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, went on to claim that the billionaire had been refusing to engage with her about their child’s health concerns.

"I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts, calls, or emails and has skipped every meeting, and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap," she continued. "So I need him to respond, and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at."

© Getty Images X ran around the Oval Office while Elon answered questions from the press

The message left fans in shock, with many questioning why the world’s richest man would allegedly ignore something so serious.

Grimes and Elon, 52, share three children—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. While she did not specify which child was affected, her plea made it clear that the matter was critical.

© Getty Images Elon's son joined his dad at the White House on Tuesday

The situation marks the second time in recent weeks that Grimes has called out Musk on social media.

Just last week, she expressed frustration over their eldest son, X Æ A-Xii, being brought to the White House to meet former President Donald Trump.

The little boy was seen perched on Musk’s shoulders as Trump signed an executive order granting Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency additional powers. Grimes later addressed the photos online, stating: "He should not be in public like this." She also thanked fans who had alerted her to the images, adding, "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me."

© Getty Images Elon Musk and his son X appear on stage at President-Elect Donald Trump's victory rally

Grimes and Elon’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since they first began dating in 2018. The pair were together on and off for several years before calling it quits for good in 2022. Despite their split, they have continued to co-parent their three children, though tensions between them have surfaced in recent months.

Meanwhile, Elon’s family continues to grow. The Tesla and SpaceX mogul has fathered at least 11 children with three different women.

He has twins Griffin and Vivian, 19, triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 18, and young twins Strider and Azure, who were born in 2021 to Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. He also had a son, Nevada Alexander, who tragically passed away as an infant in 2002.

© X Photo shared by Shivon Zilis on X of herself and Elon Musk with their twins, daughter Azure and son Strider

And now, there are claims of yet another baby. On February 14, author Ashley St. Clair made a shocking revelation, alleging that she secretly gave birth to Musk’s child last year.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote on X. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

The writer, who has been linked to conservative circles, insisted that she wanted to keep their child out of the spotlight. "I want my baby to grow in a normal and safe environment," she added. Despite the revelation, Elon has yet to confirm or deny the claim, leaving speculation swirling about whether he has, in fact, fathered a 13th child.