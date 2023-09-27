Today's Craig Melvin shares adorable insight into family life with wife and children

Craig Melvin's cheeky banter, welcoming smile and bubbly personality have made him a firm favorite on Today and it looks like he's passed down his charm to his offspring.

The TV host shares two children, Sybil, six, and Delano, nine, with his sports anchor wife, Fox Sports' Lindsay Czarniak, and when he recently sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO! he offered insight into their family life.

Craig revealed that he'd seen a big change in his son, who appears to be following in his parents' footsteps.

Craig shares two children with his wife Lindsay Czarniak

Speaking about highlights from the year on Today, the father-of-two couldn't help but gush over Delano's on-air antics.

"I'll tell you about a moment that stood out for me was when my son came with me to work," Craig told HELLO!. "He got to interview Jimmy Fallon. He helped Lester Holt interview him. How great is that."

And it turns out he was quite the hit. "It was legit the first time where I got the impression he was mildly interested in what I do for a living," Craig added. "He's interviewed a few other people too now and that's exciting and wonderful to see."

Craig's son is already following in his parents' footsteps

Last year the television personality also spoke to HELLO! ahead of his Thanksgiving festivities and shared the importance of his children understanding gratitude.

"Our favorite Thanksgiving tradition, and the one that we’re passing down to our children, is before we break bread, every Thanksgiving we go around the table and we talk about a few things that we’re all thankful for."

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay are proud parents

He added: "As the kids have gotten older, the things that they are thankful for have evolved from toys and candy to being with family, so maybe the passing down of the tradition is working."

It's not just his immediate family that means so much to Craig: he sees his Today co-stars as family too.

© NBC Craig says the whole Today team are like family

Most recently, he and Lindsay hosted The Bottoms Up Invitational at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk, Connecticut, to raise awareness for colorectal cancer after his older brother, Lawrence, died at the age of 43 from the disease three years ago.

Dylan Dreyer played in the golf tournament and Al Roker and Hoda Kotb supported the cause by attending the concert.

© NDZ/Star Max Dylan and Craig are great friends

"You know, that's what family does," said Craig. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

Just as they all did when Al went through a challenging health battle of his own earlier this year.

© Tara Ziemba The team were all concerned when Al was hospitalized earlier this year

Craig opened up about how tough it was for everyone to see the beloved weatherman fighting for his life, but how special his return was for the entire team.

"That really stood out to us all. Because we were really worried about him. We weren't sure whether he was even going to come back to work. And so when he came back, it was like all was right with the world. That's a moment from this year that truly stood out."

