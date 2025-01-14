Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Craig Melvin's son is his mini-me with grown-up makeover — and you should see his daughter
Today's Craig Melvin's son is his mini-me with grown-up makeover — and you should see his daughter
Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak

Today's Craig Melvin's son is his mini-me with grown-up makeover — and you should see his daughter

The host has taken over from Hoda Kotb on the NBC show

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Craig Melvin's beautiful family surprised him during his first official day as Today's first hour anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie.

The star was left emotional when his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano, ten, and Sybil, eight, made an appearance on the NBC show. 

Viewers were cooing as the kids read personal messages to their dad. Craig reposted the moment on Instagram and fans were blown away by the resemblance between father and son. 

WATCH: Craig Melvin's family surprise him on Today

Craig and Delano wore matching navy suits and it appears the little boy is following in his dad's footsteps with a piercing in his left ear. 

The pair hugged after Delano called him a "great dad," and explained why he was deserving of his promotion. 

Craig's adorable family joined him on Today© Today
Craig's adorable family joined him on Today

But the cute factor didn't stop there. Sybil was the spitting image of her famous mom with her blonde locks which she wore in braids. The little girl had a speckling of freckles across her nose and cheeks and she'd added bold, pink eyeshadow. 

His social media followers couldn't help but comment on the family resemblance with one writing: "The most precious little kids! She is her mom’s twin and baby boy is Craig’s twin!! lol… what a beautiful family," while many more mirrored the statement. 

Craig was also joined by his mom and dad© Today
Craig was also joined by his mom and dad

When they surprised him on set, he exclaimed: "When I left this morning, you were all in bed," and Lindsay laughed: "We faked it."

Craig's mom, Betty Jo, was also present and admitted: "I have butterflies in my stomach today. He deserves this. I love you."

His father, Lawrence, couldn't contain his joy over his son either. 

Craig Melvin and his son Delano on Today© Getty Images
Craig's son is growing up to look just like his dad

Craig's family are his biggest supporters and Craig gushed about how proud he is of them in a chat with Good Housekeeping.

"If you asked me [what I'm most proud of] before children, I would have given you four or five professional accomplishments because my job is awesome," he told the outlet. "But I'm immensely proud of the family that my wife and I are building. I'm proud of my extended family and the relationship I've been able to forge with my father late in life." 

Craig Melvin with his wife and two children
He adores family life

When Lindsay — who is also a successful broadcaster — heard Craig had landed the role, she spread her joy. 

"It's surreal, and to me, it symbolizes belief because you know, you dare to dream a dream and then to see it actually come true, it makes me think about a spouse making it to the Super Bowl, or like, the game-winning catch."

She added: "That's what this feels like." 

