Amanda Holden's terrifying birth story that left her in 'critical condition'

Amanda Holden has opened up about her "difficult" birth story with her youngest daughter Hollie, whom she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been open about her complicated journey to motherhood in the past, discussing her C-section with her eldest daughter Lexi due to her low lying placenta in 2006, her miscarriage in 2010 and her stillbirth with son Theo at seven months in 2011.

© WireImage Amanda gave birth to Hollie on 23 January 2012

Following the latter two, Amanda and Chris fell pregnant with Hollie, who was born prematurely on 23 January 2012.

In a candid chat with Alan Carr during a break from renovations on Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job, she said: "I had a really difficult birth with Holly, which ended up with me in a coma."

© Getty Images The Britain's Got Talent star opened up about her difficult birth

At the time, fans knew Amanda had spent three days in "critical condition", but she explained the situation was far more serious than anyone knew.

"I died," the emotional Heart Radio star said as she sipped cava at sunset in the reflective moment.

"I was in intensive care and the baby was fine. And then when I came around and everything was alright, I never stopped thinking about death after that and how easy and close it is to you. All the time.

"Life is so precious, and it can disappear from you so fast that I'm just like, make every second count," Amanda continued before toasting life with Alan.

Back in 2012, a spokeswoman for Amanda and Chris said she was in hospital but expected to make a full recovery.

© Instagram Amanda shares daughters Lexi and Hollie with her husband Chris Hughes

Alison Griffin said: "Hollie Rose Hughes was born on 23 January 2012. She is healthy and weighed in at 6.1lb but Amanda has been in a critical condition for the past three days.

"She is now stable and we expect her to make a full recovery very soon. We thank you for respecting their privacy at this time."

Amanda's stillbirth

© Instagram Amanda keeps Theo's memory alive

In 2020, Amanda discussed her tragic stillbirth with baby Theo in the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars Special.

"I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night, which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

Recalling her checkup at Middlesex hospital with midwife and close friend Jackie, she said: "I heard this guttural screaming.

"It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise."

The couple have not had an easy journey to parenthood

She added: "I forgot entirely that I'd have to get the baby out and I'd have to give birth to our son."

The TV star opted to have a C-section but was "absolutely terrified."

"I kept saying, 'I can't hold a dead baby', I was absolutely terrified. Just as the baby was going to come out, my husband Chris had to leave the room, he couldn't bear it," she said, adding the family has keepsakes such as his footprints and his blanket "to remind ourselves of Theo forever."