Despite having a glittering Hollywood career, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson prefers to live his life away from the glare of the spotlight.
The 87-year-old generally keeps himself to himself, only stepping out to public-facing events on rare occasions, whether it's sitting courtside watching his beloved LA Lakers play or, more recently, attending a star-studded live event celebrating Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary.
In fact, it was Lorraine who accompanied her famous dad to the SNL Live event and sat proudly next to him as Jack introduced Adam Sandler to the stage.
From the looks of social media, it appears that Lorraine is her dad's biggest supporter and has often shared snaps of him on her Instagram to her 43,000 followers.
MORE
Like her dad, Lorraine followed in his footsteps and ventured into acting – she made her first on-screen appearance as a 13-year-old in his film, Something's Gotta Give – and she's had credits in the films, Hacker, Soul Surfer, and Fly Me To The Moon, though these days she's focused on writing.
Jack and Lorraine have a few photos together, proving just how close they are.
This photo was shared by Lorraine on her Instagram, showing Jack holding up Lorraine and her brother Ray as youngsters.
In a 2010 interview with AARP Magazine, Jack made a rare comment about his bond with Lorraine and his son, Ray.
"We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them," he said.
"I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility.
"I took them to things I knew they might not love – opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."
Another more recent photo shows Lorraine wrapping her arms around her father for a warm hug.
The father-daughter duo appear to have taken the sweet snap in Jack's home on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills, as we can spot an array of awards on the shelves behind them, including two of his Oscars and two Golden Globes.
The 34-year-old has enjoyed showing off her dad's sense of humor on Instagram, too, and posted a photo of Jack sporting a bunny mask at Christmas.
Lorraine is Jack's daughter, whom he shares with his ex, Rebecca Broussard. Jack and Rebecca also welcomed a son, Ray, 33.
Jack is also a father to four others. His eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, was born in 1963 to Jack's wife, Sandra Knight. Seven years later, he welcomed his son, Caleb Goddard, with Susan Anspach.
In 1981, his daughter Honey Hollman was born. Honey ended up being raised in Denmark by her mother, Winnie Hollman.
After then welcoming Lorraine and Ray with Rebecca, Jack then became a father for the sixth time in 1994 when his daughter, Tessa, was born. However, Jack and Tessa have been estranged ever since.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage