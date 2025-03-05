Despite having a glittering Hollywood career, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson prefers to live his life away from the glare of the spotlight.

The 87-year-old generally keeps himself to himself, only stepping out to public-facing events on rare occasions, whether it's sitting courtside watching his beloved LA Lakers play or, more recently, attending a star-studded live event celebrating Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary.

© Getty Jack Nicholson is thought of as Hollywood royalty

One thing that is clear for all to see, however, is that the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor has a close bond with his 34-year-old daughter, Lorraine.



In fact, it was Lorraine who accompanied her famous dad to the SNL Live event and sat proudly next to him as Jack introduced Adam Sandler to the stage.

From the looks of social media, it appears that Lorraine is her dad's biggest supporter and has often shared snaps of him on her Instagram to her 43,000 followers.

© Instagram Like her dad, Lorraine followed in his footsteps and ventured into acting – she made her first on-screen appearance as a 13-year-old in his film, Something's Gotta Give – and she's had credits in the films, Hacker, Soul Surfer, and Fly Me To The Moon, though these days she's focused on writing. Jack and Lorraine have a few photos together, proving just how close they are. This photo was shared by Lorraine on her Instagram, showing Jack holding up Lorraine and her brother Ray as youngsters.

© Getty Images In a 2010 interview with AARP Magazine, Jack made a rare comment about his bond with Lorraine and his son, Ray. "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them," he said. "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. "I took them to things I knew they might not love – opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

© Instagram Another more recent photo shows Lorraine wrapping her arms around her father for a warm hug. The father-daughter duo appear to have taken the sweet snap in Jack's home on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills, as we can spot an array of awards on the shelves behind them, including two of his Oscars and two Golden Globes.



© Instagram The 34-year-old has enjoyed showing off her dad's sense of humor on Instagram, too, and posted a photo of Jack sporting a bunny mask at Christmas. She wrote: "Wrong holiday, right spirit amen."



© NBC/SaturdayNightLive When Lorraine and Jack stepped out for a special evening in New York City last month, Lorraine made sure to snap some keepsake photos. Posting on social media, the first sees Jack in an elevator giving the camera a thumbs up while Lorraine is beaming with pride. Another photo shows Lorraine kneeling down to her dad to tie up his shoes. She wrote in the caption: "But seriously, can you know love until you've helped another person put on their shoes?"

Jack Nicholson's six children

Lorraine is Jack's daughter, whom he shares with his ex, Rebecca Broussard. Jack and Rebecca also welcomed a son, Ray, 33.

Jack is also a father to four others. His eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, was born in 1963 to Jack's wife, Sandra Knight. Seven years later, he welcomed his son, Caleb Goddard, with Susan Anspach.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson his son and Ray Nicholson attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023

In 1981, his daughter Honey Hollman was born. Honey ended up being raised in Denmark by her mother, Winnie Hollman.

After then welcoming Lorraine and Ray with Rebecca, Jack then became a father for the sixth time in 1994 when his daughter, Tessa, was born. However, Jack and Tessa have been estranged ever since.