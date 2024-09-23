Michael Strahan gets emotional on-air as he announces baby news in the family

Congratulations are in order for Michael Strahan! The 52-year-old TV anchor and former pro football player revealed that he has become a grandfather for the first time.

During the opening segment of Fox's NFL Sunday, the anchor was probed about the new addition to his family, and revealed to his co-hosts that he did in fact have a new bundle of joy in his life.

"Yes! I am a grandfather, everybody," he shared, confirming that his oldest daughter, 32-year-old Tanita Strahan, had welcomed a baby boy. Tanita is yet to announce the news publicly, her last post on social media was from October 2023.

The Good Morning America host didn't reveal much else about the newborn, but did share his name — Onyx. "Onyx is his name—that means 'black,'" he gushed, taking the time to then reflect on achieving that new milestone in his fatherhood journey.

"It's really special, because, you know, I know you guys have gone through this," he said while motioning to the other grandfathers on the panel. "And now I'm just happy to be able to join you in that club."

Michael shares his daughter Tanita and his only son, 29-year-old Michael Jr., with his first ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. With his second ex-wife Jean Muggli, he welcomed 19-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella Strahan. He is currently in a relationship with Kayla Quick.

Last year, as a guest on the podcast Now What? with Brooke Shields, the former NFL star reflected on his early years of fatherhood and whether he had any regrets with the way he raised his two oldest children.

"I didn't know what my future was gonna be," he admitted. "I knew I'd work hard. I knew that if I had an opportunity, I would do my best at it."

"But it was still tough. [I was] so young and having kids and having all the responsibilities, I do look back, and I do wish I did a lot of things better as far as being a parent because I felt like there was so many times I should've probably sacrificed certain things in order to be a little bit more present."

He was able to, however, look at the more positive aspect of his early parenting years, adding: "But then there are times I've looked back, and I think in order to have the life that I've been able to provide and give them, I had to sacrifice a lot of things."

"A lot of people say there's a balance, but it's a really tough balance, and I don't know if there really is one in my instance."

Tanita and Michael Jr. maintain their lives away from the spotlight, with the former based in Los Angeles and working as an artist and illustrator, showcasing her work on social media from time to time.

Sophia and Isabella are currently in their sophomore year of college, although Isabella took a break from college when she announced last year that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. She has since undergone radiation and chemotherapy and is now officially back at University of Southern California. Her twin sister is a student at Duke University.