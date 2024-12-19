George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan's daughters feature in GMA's on-air tradition

With the coming end of 2024, Good Morning America is looking back on what turned out to be a pretty monumental year for many of its anchors.

On the latest iteration of the morning news show, anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer sat down to recap their year on the air.

Several moments were made part of the recap, including major news stories, trips across the globe, pop culture moments, emotional highs and lows, and some memorable guest appearances.

A segment of the special even paid tribute, however, to the GMA hosts' family members, including the times they were included or mentioned on the show, although those proved to be the most special for Michael and George.

While there was a mention of George and his wife Ali Wentworth celebrating 23 years of marriage on the show, their daughters also happened to make special appearances on the air over the past year.

Back in January, Michael, 53, was joined by his daughter Isabella, 20, when she revealed in an emotionally charged conversation with his co-anchor Robin that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor that is the most common brain tumor among children.

© ABC/Heidi Gutman Michael and his daughter Isabella sat down with Robin to discuss her cancer diagnosis

A clip from their conversation was played in which she tearfully speaks with fellow cancer survivor Robin while her father keeps her steady and tenderly holds her hand the entire time.

However, that was followed by a much more joyous moment for Michael, when a clip was played of the moment his co-workers congratulated him for becoming a grandfather for the first time. Michael's oldest daughter Tanita, 32, welcomed a baby son named Onyx in September.

Another one of the GMA offspring featured in the recap was 22-year-old Elliott Stephanopoulos, the oldest of George and Ali's two daughters.

© Getty Images George's older daughter Elliott also made a brief appearance on the show back in March

When George, 63, headed over to London in March, when Princess Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, he was joined by Ali so they could visit with their daughter.

Elliott, currently a student at Brown University, was doing a semester abroad in the UK and George briefly brought her on screen, calling her a "special PA in London." She waved to the hosts and quickly went back off-screen.

© Getty Images Michael's co-workers also congratulated him on becoming a grandfather through his daughter Tanita

Robin, Michael and Rebecca Jarvis back in the New York studio fawned over her and giggled over the fact that she left the frame so quickly, with George joking that she "got shy very fast." She popped back in and quickly said "hi" before retreating back off-screen.

"I decided to put her to work today," the dad-of-two joked, with Rebecca quipping back that "I hope she brought you a nice coffee George."

After the recap finally ended, the hosts back in the studio cheered and clapped for the efforts of their production and graphics team, with Michael dubbing it a "big year," and Lara adding: "Oh that was really funny. It always reminds us, 'We did that?'" with the rest of them joking: "On TV!"