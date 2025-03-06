7 World Book Day costumes: best celebrity kids photos from Rochelle Humes, Coleen Rooney & more

There are very few times of the year when we see celebrity children show off their costume skills, but World Book Day is one of them.
Coleen Rooney, Rochelle Humes and more stars revealed their kids' transformations into their favourite book characters ahead of school on Thursday. From Where's Wally to Spiderman, take a look at some of the most incredible photos of famous kids on World Book Day 2025…
RELATED:
1/7
Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney's son looked delighted to dress as Harry Potter. As well as long Hogwarts robes and the character's trademark lightning scar on his forehead, he also carried a mini Dobby toy!
2/7
Frankie Bridge
Instead of dressing as a fictional character, Frankie and Wayne Bridge's son chose his real-life superhero Jason Fox, also known as Foxy on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Tagging Foxy in the Instagram Stories photo, Frankie wrote: "Ready for action," as she proudly showed off her son's khaki military uniform, complete with a matching hat and backpack.
3/7
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes never halfheartedly marks the holiday, and this year was no exception. Her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai appeared to be dressed as Mary Poppins in a blue skirt suit, a top hat and an oversized shoulder bag as she stood next to her brother Blake, who pulled a superhero pose in his Spiderman onesie.
4/7
Georgia Tennant
Merlin actress Georgia's three youngest children dressed in colourful outfits for the occasion, posing on the porch ahead of school.
"Andy from the treehouse, Bella the Blueberry fairy & 'The Wall' from the Marvel comic super spidey stories: vol 1 issue 8 published February 1975. #worldbookday," she explained in her caption. Many noted The Wall was an unusual choice, with one praising the "utterly inspired" costume.
5/7
Josie Gibson
There was no mistaking Reggie's outfit! Josie Gibson shared a photo of her son in blue trousers, a white and red striped top, a matching hat and large round glasses as he held a Where's Wally Now? book.
6/7
Helen Skelton
Committing to the cause, Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie allowed her brother Ernie to complete her tiger look with face paint. The eight-year-old was captured drawing a nose on his younger sister, who sported an orange onesie and disheveled hair.
7/7
Frida Redknapp
How cute was Jamie and Frida Redknapp's son Raphael? Grinning from ear-to-ear, the two-year-old embodied The Very Hungry Caterpillar in a soft green tracksuit with a striped sweater vest over the top and an orange hat with antennas.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage