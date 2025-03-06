7 World Book Day costumes: best celebrity kids photos from Rochelle Humes, Coleen Rooney & more

There are very few times of the year when we see celebrity children show off their costume skills, but World Book Day is one of them.

Coleen Rooney, Rochelle Humes and more stars revealed their kids' transformations into their favourite book characters ahead of school on Thursday. From Where's Wally to Spiderman, take a look at some of the most incredible photos of famous kids on World Book Day 2025…

1/ 7 © Instagram Coleen Rooney Coleen Rooney's son looked delighted to dress as Harry Potter. As well as long Hogwarts robes and the character's trademark lightning scar on his forehead, he also carried a mini Dobby toy!

2/ 7 © Instagram Frankie Bridge Instead of dressing as a fictional character, Frankie and Wayne Bridge's son chose his real-life superhero Jason Fox, also known as Foxy on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Tagging Foxy in the Instagram Stories photo, Frankie wrote: "Ready for action," as she proudly showed off her son's khaki military uniform, complete with a matching hat and backpack.

3/ 7 © Instagram Rochelle Humes Rochelle Humes never halfheartedly marks the holiday, and this year was no exception. Her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai appeared to be dressed as Mary Poppins in a blue skirt suit, a top hat and an oversized shoulder bag as she stood next to her brother Blake, who pulled a superhero pose in his Spiderman onesie.



4/ 7 © Instagram Georgia Tennant Merlin actress Georgia's three youngest children dressed in colourful outfits for the occasion, posing on the porch ahead of school. "Andy from the treehouse, Bella the Blueberry fairy & 'The Wall' from the Marvel comic super spidey stories: vol 1 issue 8 published February 1975. #worldbookday," she explained in her caption. Many noted The Wall was an unusual choice, with one praising the "utterly inspired" costume.

5/ 7 © Instagram Josie Gibson There was no mistaking Reggie's outfit! Josie Gibson shared a photo of her son in blue trousers, a white and red striped top, a matching hat and large round glasses as he held a Where's Wally Now? book.

6/ 7 © Instagram Helen Skelton Committing to the cause, Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie allowed her brother Ernie to complete her tiger look with face paint. The eight-year-old was captured drawing a nose on his younger sister, who sported an orange onesie and disheveled hair.