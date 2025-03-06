Skip to main contentSkip to footer
World Book Day costumes: best celebrity kids photos from Rochelle Humes, Coleen Rooney & more
Rochelle Humes' kids and Coleen Rooney's son dressed in costumes

7 World Book Day costumes: best celebrity kids photos from Rochelle Humes, Coleen Rooney & more

Helen Skelton and Josie Gibson also got creative with their kids

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
There are very few times of the year when we see celebrity children show off their costume skills, but World Book Day is one of them.

Coleen Rooney, Rochelle Humes and more stars revealed their kids' transformations into their favourite book characters ahead of school on Thursday. From Where's Wally to Spiderman, take a look at some of the most incredible photos of famous kids on World Book Day 2025…

1/7

Coleen Rooney's son in a Harry Potter costume© Instagram

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney's son looked delighted to dress as Harry Potter. As well as long Hogwarts robes and the character's trademark lightning scar on his forehead, he also carried a mini Dobby toy!

2/7

Coleen Rooney's son in a military outfit© Instagram

Frankie Bridge

Instead of dressing as a fictional character, Frankie and Wayne Bridge's son chose his real-life superhero Jason Fox, also known as Foxy on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Tagging Foxy in the Instagram Stories photo, Frankie wrote: "Ready for action," as she proudly showed off her son's khaki military uniform, complete with a matching hat and backpack.

3/7

Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai dressed as Mary Poppins and Blake in a spiderman outfit© Instagram

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes never halfheartedly marks the holiday, and this year was no exception. Her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai appeared to be dressed as Mary Poppins in a blue skirt suit, a top hat and an oversized shoulder bag as she stood next to her brother Blake, who pulled a superhero pose in his Spiderman onesie.


4/7

Georgia Tennant's three kids dressed for World Book Day© Instagram

Georgia Tennant

Merlin actress Georgia's three youngest children dressed in colourful outfits for the occasion, posing on the porch ahead of school. 

"Andy from the treehouse, Bella the Blueberry fairy & 'The Wall' from the Marvel comic super spidey stories: vol 1 issue 8 published February 1975. #worldbookday," she explained in her caption. Many noted The Wall was an unusual choice, with one praising the "utterly inspired" costume.

5/7

Josie Gibson's son in a where's wally outfit© Instagram

Josie Gibson

There was no mistaking Reggie's outfit! Josie Gibson shared a photo of her son in blue trousers, a white and red striped top, a matching hat and large round glasses as he held a Where's Wally Now? book.

6/7

Helen Skelton's son putting face paint on his sister© Instagram

Helen Skelton

Committing to the cause, Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie allowed her brother Ernie to complete her tiger look with face paint. The eight-year-old was captured drawing a nose on his younger sister, who sported an orange onesie and disheveled hair.

7/7

Raphael Redknapp in a caterpillar costume© Instagram

Frida Redknapp

How cute was Jamie and Frida Redknapp's son Raphael? Grinning from ear-to-ear, the two-year-old embodied The Very Hungry Caterpillar in a soft green tracksuit with a striped sweater vest over the top and an orange hat with antennas.

