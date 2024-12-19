Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie, two, is her doppelganger with wild blonde curls

Helen Skelton's son had his own mini cheerleader in the form of his younger sister Elsie as he attended a football match this week.

Watching on from the sidelines, the two-year-old excitedly peered through the railings, jumping up and down and shouting at the pitch.

"Show me a prouder sister," Helen captioned the clip. Keeping it casual, Elsie wore pink leggings, trainers and a cosy jumper and showed off her resemblance to her famous mother with her hairstyle.

Shoulder-length blonde curls had been left loose around her shoulders while the front section had been fastened away from her eyes. The ashy colour and delicate ringlets are reminiscent of Helen's trademark hairstyle, which she had sported earlier in the week alongside a Fair Isle red jumper, a sequin skirt and a matching cherry coat for an appearance on Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones.

© Instagram The former Blue Peter presenter is a doting mother to three children

The doting mother, 41, also shares sons Louis, eight, and Ernie, six, with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

When announcing their split in 2022, five months after Elsie's birth, Helen wrote: "We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The presenter prioritised spending time with her young family by leaving her BBC Radio role last year. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real."

© Getty Helen Skelton split from her ex-husband Richie Myler in 2022

She went on: "There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me."

The former Strictly Come Dancing star also opened up about motherhood in an with the Express in 2021. "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!" she said.

© Instagram Helen shared her pre-Christmas preparations as she decorated her family home with her children

"I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister."

© Instagram Helen moved home earlier this year

The family previously lived in Yorkshire in two interconnecting homes worth a reported £1.8 million, featuring eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and an outdoor heated pool, but she announced they had moved out earlier this year.

She confirmed she had moved into her new home after thanking her father for his help. She wrote: "The kind of granddad who spends days moving the entire contents of your life and still makes time for motorbikes and football."

