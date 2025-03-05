Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shocks with 'grown up' skill in new video
Subscribe
Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shocks with 'grown up' skill in new video
Gordon Ramsay in a blue suit with Tana Ramsay© David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shocks with 'grown up' skill in new video

The TV chef's wife showed off Oscar's reading skills

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tana Ramsay, 50, cuddled up in bed to read a story with her son Oscar, whom she shares with Gordon Ramsay, 58, in honour of World Book Day.

The couple's son had dressed in themed clothing for the occasion, draping a pastel blue Bluey blanket over his star-print pyjamas and wearing the character's ears.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Tana Ramsay proudly shows off son Oscar's 'grown up' skill

"Hi, my name's Oscar and today I'm going to read Bluey The Doctor," the five-year-old read aloud in a confident voice. He sported brunette hair with a side parting – a marked difference from his platinum blonde long hair as a toddler.

Many of Tana's followers took to the comments section to praise Oscar's reading skills and note how much he has changed. His sister Tilly was among the first to gush: "Osc, your reading is so good!! Miss you so much but can’t wait to see you when I’m home and have you read me some Bluey!!"

Gordon Ramsay with son Oscar on his shoulder© Instagram
Oscar has previously sported long blonde hair

Meanwhile, another added: "Aww @tanaramsay, he’s grown up so fast. Oscar you are so gorgeous and can read perfectly xxx," and a third remarked: "Beautiful reading Oscar! So grown up now."

Gordon's large brood

Jack, Holly, Matilda, Oscar, Jesse and Megan Ramsay posing together© Instagram
The couple are parents to children Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse

The Kitchen Nightmares star and his wife share six children: Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, Oscar, and Jesse.

After their youngest was born in 2024, with Tana keeping her pregnancy secret, Gordon revealed having a large family was always "the dream."

Tana Ramsay holding baby son Jesse while son Oscar watches over them© Instagram
Oscar, five, is obsessed with his baby brother

"That was the dream we first set out," he told Entertainment Tonight, but he hasn't ruled out having a seventh child.

Gordon joked even he was surprised by Oscar's suggestion to expand their brood. In an interview with PEOPLE, the father-of-six revealed: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

He added: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More