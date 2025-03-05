Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shocks with 'grown up' skill in new video

Tana Ramsay, 50, cuddled up in bed to read a story with her son Oscar, whom she shares with Gordon Ramsay, 58, in honour of World Book Day.

The couple's son had dressed in themed clothing for the occasion, draping a pastel blue Bluey blanket over his star-print pyjamas and wearing the character's ears.

"Hi, my name's Oscar and today I'm going to read Bluey The Doctor," the five-year-old read aloud in a confident voice. He sported brunette hair with a side parting – a marked difference from his platinum blonde long hair as a toddler.

Many of Tana's followers took to the comments section to praise Oscar's reading skills and note how much he has changed. His sister Tilly was among the first to gush: "Osc, your reading is so good!! Miss you so much but can’t wait to see you when I’m home and have you read me some Bluey!!"

© Instagram Oscar has previously sported long blonde hair

Meanwhile, another added: "Aww @tanaramsay, he’s grown up so fast. Oscar you are so gorgeous and can read perfectly xxx," and a third remarked: "Beautiful reading Oscar! So grown up now."

Gordon's large brood

© Instagram The couple are parents to children Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse

The Kitchen Nightmares star and his wife share six children: Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, Oscar, and Jesse.

After their youngest was born in 2024, with Tana keeping her pregnancy secret, Gordon revealed having a large family was always "the dream."

© Instagram Oscar, five, is obsessed with his baby brother

"That was the dream we first set out," he told Entertainment Tonight, but he hasn't ruled out having a seventh child.

Gordon joked even he was surprised by Oscar's suggestion to expand their brood. In an interview with PEOPLE, the father-of-six revealed: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

He added: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?"