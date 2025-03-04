Princess Lilibet picks strawberries in wholesome moment at $29m family home

Princess Lilibet made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in episode five of Meghan's new show, With Love, Meghan. The 35-minute programme saw Meghan hosting her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen for a "ladies lunch" and when it was time for dessert she cracked open her legendary strawberry preserve.

"Lili and I actually made this batch together. She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I’ll do it' and she wants to try, she's like 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it'." "She's proud," Meghan added as a photo of her daughter popped up on screen.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The Duchess opened up about her wholesome life in Montecito in her show With Love, Meghan

The tot was seen adding a juicy strawberry to a basket full of berries on the grass at their beautiful family home. As well as Princess Lilibet's hand, a corner of her outfit was able to be seen, and she was sporting a long-sleeved pink top and a pair of floral leggings for her alfresco outing. The sun appeared to be shining in the garden as they picked a bumper crop of fruit together ahead of their cooking session. Watch the cute moment...

WATCH: Princess Lilibet helps her mum Meghan Markle pick berries

Cooking with kids

This wholesome moment with her daughter was just one of the sweet family stories Meghan told throughout the episode. She was cooking Abigail and Kelly salt baked fish for lunch, inspired by a summer cook-a-long with her children. Archie caught two trout while fishing last summer, the Duchess told them, and she had "fun" teaching both of her offspring how to salt bake a fish at the time.

The children eat very healthily, Meghan revealed in the show. "We have a veggie platter every day at our house," she told the camera as she prepared crudities for her guests. The Duchess ensured it was presented beautifully, and in another episode, she admitted she thinks that's why her kids eat so well. "You eat with your eyes first," the mum-of-two pointed out.

Meghan hosting in episode five

A full fridge

While the series isn't shot at her own home of Chateau of Riven Rock, it's filmed at a rental location just down the road. To ensure authentic viewing, Meghan brought items from her own kitchen for her cooking segments. In episode three, fans glimpsed into her fully stocked fridge brimming with fresh ingredients, including lots of fruit. The fridge also showed bottles of beer and a bottle of Domaines Ott Château Romassan Rosé wine. At the end of the episode, she and Roy celebrated the culinary creations by popping a bottle of Taittinger.

© Netflix Meghan showed off her incredible berries at her Montecito home in another episode

Gorgeous gift

© Instagram A thoughtful gift from Prince Harry, Lilibet and Archie

The Duchess surprised fans at a special screening in New York on Monday, ahead of the show's official launch and her children marked the occasion of her new series with the sweetest gift. Meghan received a bunch of beautiful flowers with a hand-written note from Harry, Archie and Lilibet. "Congratulations mumma!" the adorable message on a pink piece of paper read, signed by "Lili, Archie, and Papa." It also said: "We love your show and we love you." How cute!