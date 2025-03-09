Hailey Bieber's fans go wild as she shares photo of Jack's tiny hands and blooming pregnancy bump

It's been just six months since Justin and Hailey Bieber's little boy, Jack Blues Bieber, entered the world, and his famous parents have been fierce about protecting his privacy.

In an extremely rare move, however, Hailey took to Instagram to share two photographs with her son, letting fans glimpse at his tiny hands as the mother-son duo enjoyed a sweet moment in the sunshine.

The Rhode founder looked radiant and glowing as she soaked up the sunshine, cradling her little boy as he raised his hands up around her face.

© Instagram Fans went wild for the rare photograph of Hailey and Jack in the sunshine

Hailey wore an oversized straw sun hat, whilst Jack looked adorable in a strawberry-red crochet beanie.

"BABY JACK'S LITTLE HANDS OMG," commented one fan in excitement, as another penned: "The little hands."

A third wrote: "The beautiful moments that make life worth living."

Hailey shares a pregnancy photo

© Instagram Hailey shared an unseen photography of her blooming pregnancy bump

The model's rare post alongside her son Jack comes just after she also shared a snap of her blooming pregnancy bump to mark International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day," she began. "Wildest, coolest thing I've ever done!" Hailey added, referring to her pregnancy.

The Arizona-born star, 28, wore low-rise yoga pants and a pastel pink tank top exposing her bump, layering with her usual dose of gold jewellery. Hailey swept her hair into a high ponytail, fastening it with a broderie anglaise scrunchie.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin always wanted to start a family

Ahead of giving birth to Jack, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, her childhood, and her relationship with her family.

Speaking with W Magazine, she admitted: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," noting: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

© Instagram Hailey showed off her bare baby bump for the first time in May 2024

Further reflecting on her pregnancy, Hailey also said: "You see so many stories — traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences — and I know that that's very real," though she emphasized: "I don't want to scare myself."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she further shared, noting how she didn't have too large of a bump until about half way through.